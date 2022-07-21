Because it is an easy and fast operation, Pix has conquered thousands of Brazilians and can be used in different ways. Check out!

Pix opened in November 2020, during one of the most pivotal moments of the Covid-19 pandemic. In September last year, this means of payment reached the first billion transactions in a single month, a very impressive number.

Because it is an easy and fast operation, Pix has conquered thousands of Brazilians, including those who were afraid to use it in the first moments of its launch. Users can register several keys in different financial institutions.

Pix has completely transformed the household finances of millions of Brazilian citizens. Through the application of traditional and digital banks, the transfer of money 24 hours a day and without fees for individuals has become a reality.

Check out 5 tips to get the most out of Pix

See below 5 tips to make the best use of the instant payment platform!

Send a message to a friend or boyfriend

Send a message along with a cash value, whether small cents or larger amounts, to a friend or boyfriend. This makes the transfer via Pix an elegant mail, in addition to making the exchange of messages very interesting.

gift someone

It is common for people to be undecided when buying a gift for someone, but there is a great option for that. Send a value via Pix for the birthday person to spend on whatever they want.

Send yourself a Pix

Transfer amounts to yourself. Use the registered keys to make transfers between the banks you want.

Get a discount on payments

In physical stores or online, many merchants offer discounts on the value of products paid via Pix, which is a great option for those who want to spend a smaller amount.

Create a QR code for fixed or specific payments

Create a key so people can scan and send money in a convenient way. In addition, you can provide a code with a specific amount for payment.

