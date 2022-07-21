“A chibata will sing!”; shoots Zefa when catching Guta and Marcelo kissing each other on the mouth, in Pantanal

O weather promises to warm up next week in wetlandthis is because the maid, Zefa (Paula Barbosa)will be desperate to catch the Considerate brothers Guta (Julia Dalavia) and Marcelo (Lucas Leto) in a passionate moment and giving a kiss on the mouth.

“I’ve never seen two brothers have so much love for each other. I don’t speak it’s nothing! But you be more careful, see? What time did Master Tenorio (Murilo Benicio) or the lady Maria (Isabel Teixeira) I end up getting both of them if I kiss them in the mouth, like I did… And then the whip will sing!”will say Zefain order to prevent the couple.

gutta and Marcelo they are not biologists brothers in the plot. The girl is the daughter of tenorio and Mariaand discovered in the worst possible way that his father has a second family in São Paulo: falling head over heels in love with his considerate brother, Marcelo, son of Zuleica (Aline Borges).

THE daughter of tenorio up until took over the dating with Thaddeus (Jose Loreto)but the heart of the young could not resist Marcelo’s charms, with whom in a previous situation, he had already had an involvement. So once you get to the wetlandthe character ends confusing the head gives daughter of Maria Bruaca.