A target of Serie A teams, Mailson does not travel with Sport and is headed to Arab football | sport

Sport has another absence for the confrontation with Sampaio Corrêa, this Friday, for the Brazilian Series B. This is goalkeeper Mailson, 25 years old. He did not travel with the delegation to Maranhão and his departure is headed for Arab football. The departure information had been released by the NE45 portal and was confirmed by the ge.
Mailson could sign a pre-contract with other clubs from this month, as he only has a contract with Sport until December. So, the club sought to mitigate the loss by “anticipating” the goalkeeper’s departure and receiving a financial return on the negotiation. Values have not yet been confirmed, and the new contract has not yet been signed.
The shirt 1, even, was in the sights of clubs in the Brazilian Series A. He was sought after by Botafogo, for example, and by São Paulo, in addition to having received a proposal from Coritiba – but this was still at the beginning of the season and denied by Sport.
Mailson in the warm-up of Bahia x Sport, for Série B do Brasileiro — Photo: Anderson Stevens/Sport Club do Recife
Over the past few months, Sport has shown interest in renewing the contract with the number 1 shirt, but the conversations have dragged on since the beginning of the year without an outcome. Two of the club’s proposals were even rejected. The main impasse had been the goalkeeper’s salary issue.
Both sides agreed that a salary increase would be valid for the silver of the house, but they differed on the values. Sport offered numbers below what was requested, and the request of Mailson’s representatives was above what the club considers possible to pay.
