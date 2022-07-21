Abandoned mansion: police break window and enter house for search and seizure – News

The Civil Police of São Paulo entered the afternoon of this Wednesday (20) in the abandoned mansion where lives Margarida Bonetti, in Higienópolis, in the center of São Paulo, to carry out a search and seizure operation determined by the Justice. The warrant is carried out by teams from the 1st Sectional Police Station of the Center, with the help of the Scientific Police and the Sé Subprefecture, according to delegate Roberto Monteiro.

For about 30 minutes, the police tried to negotiate with the elderly woman to enter the property, but she refused to comply. The agents then forced their way in by breaking one of the windows with a crowbar.

The São Paulo police had already opened an investigation to determine whether the woman’s situation constituted a possible abandonment of an incapacitated person by her relatives, since Margarida lives alone in a precarious property. It is also investigated whether there is abuse of animals in the property. Two dogs were removed from the site after a complaint from the Luísa Mell Institute. On Wednesday, another animal was removed from the property.

“The house smells like garbage, it smells very strong. The house is very unhealthy. There is a possibility of having more animals”, said delegate Vanessa Guimarães, responsible for the operation, to the Record TV.

The woman who lives in the abandoned-looking house in Higienópolis gained national fame after a report in the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper. Margarida Bonetti, 68, would have been living there for a few years, after having left the US, where was investigated by the FBI for keeping a maid in work analogous to that of a slave.





For two decades, the family’s maid in the US lived in appalling conditions, without access to the family’s refrigerator and being assaulted. The case was reported by neighbors. Margarida’s husband, Renê Bonetti, was jailed for seven years for the crime, became a naturalized American and still lives in the country. Margarida managed to come to Brazil while the investigation took place.

It is not known whether the white ointment that the resident usually uses on her face would be a way for her not to be recognized in São Paulo and leave her nebulous past behind or just a habit.

The mansion that became an attraction in Higienópolis is located on Piauí street, near Vilaboim square, prime area of ​​São Paulo. After the disclosure of the case, people pass through the region, take selfies and post them on social networks to show that they were in front of the house. Among the comments about the property in poor condition is that it would be haunted.

Margarida Bonetti was born in April 1954 and has lived in the house in Higienópolis since childhood. She left the place after the wedding, coming to return years after the prosecution in the US. In a document from the inventory of family members, Margarida Bonetti appears inside the property, on an unknown date. The document that integrates the family’s inventory also shows the house full of objects.





























