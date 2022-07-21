After appearing soapy, Rafa Kalimann dispenses with underwear and shows flexibility

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/OaX31NW_d1U/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/OaX31NW_d1U/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/OaX31NW_d1U/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/OaX31NW_d1U” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Did you think she wouldn’t come back? After sharing the photo in which she appears completely soapy, Rafa Kalimann, former participant of Big Brother Brazil, returned to stir the hearts of her fans this Wednesday afternoon (20).

“From yesterday @cassiatabatini! look made by @dariomittmann.shop! Featured in the creators house, amazing. styling @macedo_gi”, wrote the presenter in the caption of the publication. In the click, Rafa Kalimann appears with a more open piece, while striking a striking pose.

“She never makes mistakes, she is always ahead of the trend!”, praised a follower in the comments field. “My God, this Rafa look is for millions”, pointed out another fan. “Loving you in this new phase! Shine Rafaaaa”, said a third.

Rafa Kalimann talks about presenting ‘Rede BBB’: I love living outside the comfort zone”

During an interview given to Metrópoles, Rafa Kalimann, former participant of Big Brother Brazil, revealed how it was to present ‘Rede BBB’, from which the muse interviewed everyone who was eliminated from the reality show.

“Things change, mainly because it’s Big Brother Brazil. It was something that changed my life, one of the best experiences I had, both personally and professionally”, said Rafa Kalimann.

“And then I go back to this project to greet the person who leaves. It is a privilege to be there and learn so much at a time of great tension, because it is live and people are very connected”, he concluded.

