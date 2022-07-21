After years, Google tests again with AR glasses

Google announced yesterday (19) the resumption of tests with augmented reality (AR) glasses. It is the first time that the company has returned to the product, touted as one of the consumer trends in the future, after the failure of Google Glass in 2013.

The new prototype will have a camera, microphone and displays on the lens itself. In it, you can see the real-time translation of a sign in another language. Or the arrows indicating a path guided by Google Maps. Or even information about weather and weather in the next few hours.

The company is already in the testing phase in open environments. But, unlike what happened with Glass, the experimentation will be on a very timid scale, restricted to a few selected participants, such as employees and Googlers (the company’s trusted users). After all, the new product has its limitations and is still under development.

“Our AR prototypes do not support photography and videography, although image data is used to enable experiences such as translating the menu in front of you or showing directions to a nearby cafe,” says product manager Juston Payne, in a statement.

The failure of Google Glass seems not to have been forgotten. “It’s early days and we want to get it right, so we’re taking it slow, with a strong focus on ensuring the privacy of testers and those around them,” comments Payne

The product manager promises to provide more information as the test results come out.

Other companies are also betting on augmented reality, such as Apple, which has been developing headsets with AR, and the Meta group, which launched the Oculus Quest 2, in 2020, a headset that also works as virtual glasses for games.