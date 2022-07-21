Aid Brazil can be anticipated to help Bolsonaro in polls

posted on 7/21/2022 5:54 AM / updated on 7/21/2022 5:55 AM



Considered the main strategy to boost voting intentions for President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in this year’s elections, the payment of the Auxílio Brasil of R$600 (R$200 more than the normal value of the benefit) should start on 18 December. August, according to an ordinance published yesterday by the Ministry of Citizenship in the Official Gazette. However, the government intends to bring forward the payment to the first fortnight of next month. The objective is to improve the evaluation of the president among the beneficiaries of income assistance programs heirs to the Bolsa Família, from the PT era.

According to Ordinance No. 797, which regulates the additional R$ 200, payment will be made in August, September, October, November and December. According to the text, the beneficiary will receive the aid “on the date foreseen in the payment schedule of the referred program”. That is, the existing payment schedule has not been changed. However, the advice of the Minister of Citizenship, Ronaldo Vieira Bento, informed that he has the “intention” to bring forward the schedule to the first half of August.

Currently, the transfer is carried out in the last 10 working days of the month, according to the Social Identification Number (NIS) of the beneficiaries. The first to receive the aid with an increased value will be people whose NIS ends with the digit 1. Then come NIS with the end 2, 3 and so on. The calendar can be found on the ministry’s website.





goodness

Currently, 17.5 million families are served by the program. Auxílio-Brasil is paid to families in extreme poverty with a monthly per capita income of up to R$105, or in poverty, with a per capita income of up to R$210.

The adjustment of the benefit from R$ 400 to R$ 600 was established by the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) 1/2022, the so-called “benefit package”, promulgated last week by the National Congress. The PEC raised government spending by BRL 41.25 billion this year, contrary to the electoral law and outside the spending cap rule, which was poorly received by analysts as it raised concerns about the balance of public accounts.

“All governments, since FHC, have used the public machine to offer help to the needy, in exchange for improving their assessments with the poorest. There are resources for this aid. Better spent on those in need. Even the opposition voted massively for emergency aid. , because everyone gains from it, after all, the opposition also wants to be reelected”, evaluated political scientist Antonio Flávio Testa.

For Alexandre Pereira da Rocha, also a political scientist, the objective of Bolsonaro’s campaign, at this moment, is to reach the second round with breath. “To this end, he is betting on a card, that the most needy population does not have a partisan side, but follows the government that provides aid. The doubt is whether these measures will be enough, in the second round of voting, to change the advantage of the his main opponent in the dispute, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).”

gas voucher

In addition to the Auxílio-Brasil, the ordinance regulated the new gas voucher, also approved by the “goods package”. The government will pay 100% of the national average value of the 13kg cylinder. Before the measure came into force, the benefit corresponded to 50%. Almost 6 million Brazilians receive the gas voucher, which will have additional value in the months of August, October and December.

A third income transfer benefit still depends on regulation: the fuel allowance for truck drivers and taxi drivers. In this case, the rules will be set by the Ministry of Labor, but there is disagreement among truck drivers on the policy adopted. For one group, receiving “alms” does not solve the problem of high fuel prices.