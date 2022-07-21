alleged leaks move the internet

A number of alleged contents of The Last of Us Part I ended up appearing prematurely on the Internet. After a publication made on Reddit gained repercussion, gameplay scenes, images and unofficial details began to pop up on the networks and, based on these materials, many people have been questioning the remake’s improvements.

According to the VGC website, it is believed that the content was obtained from those responsible for QA (Quality Assurance), and would be a test version. You can watch the gameplay video and draw your conclusions by clicking here.

The “bad news” of the time is the following: the expectation was about possible improvements in the gameplay because the studio would be using the engine of The Last of Us 2, and this is apparently not evident. The gameplay, according to the source, remains similar to the remastered edition, with improvements in the visual and sound parts.

The PlayStation Universe website brought other information obtained through the publication, which had part of the content replicated on the ResetEra forum. The alleged tester of The Last of Us Part I provided the following:

From The Last of Us 2, only accessibility options were incorporated;

Most of the game’s improvements are in graphics and audio;

The Last of Us Part I will have VRR support, 4K resolution at 40 FPS, a “dynamic mode” with 4K and 60 FPS;

When Joel upgrades a weapon, the visual difference in the weapon will be noticeable;

The possible control system used in the title was shared. Check out:

It is worth mentioning: this content has not been officially shared by Naughty Dog. It would be more prudent to wait for the studio to reveal the news about the game, after all, the launch will be on September 2nd.