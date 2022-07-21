Already? Vasco coach doesn’t shut up after boos and curses and sends a message

Cruz-maltino entered the field this last Tuesday, the 19th, in São Januário, played poorly and drew with Ituano

O Vasco da Gama entered the field last Tuesday night, the 19th, to face Ituano, in São Januário, in a game valid for the 19th round of the Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. O Maltese Cross came out behind on the scoreboard and looked for a tie, leaving the final score at 1-1.

O Vasco is still the runner-up in the competition, with 35 points won. However, with a defeat and a draw – in addition to the bad performance – in the last two rounds, the fans have already left the honeymoon aside and chose a target: the coach Maurício Souza.

During the game, the coach of the Maltese Cross was widely booed and cursed by fans who packed São Januário. In a press conference, however, Maurício Souza sent a message and was not shaken.

“What I can say is that they continue to support, filling São Januário, giving credit. It is a working group, united, that knows its responsibility”, said the technician from Vasco da Gama.

“As for the screams, let the screams come to me. They don’t bother me, I prefer until they come to me and release the players. That they understand that they are trying their best. Everyone’s intention is to go up”, he added. Maurício Souza.