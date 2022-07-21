Already? Vasco coach doesn’t shut up after boos and curses and sends a message

Abhishek Pratap 33 seconds ago Sports Comments Off on Already? Vasco coach doesn’t shut up after boos and curses and sends a message 0 Views

Vasco

Cruz-maltino entered the field this last Tuesday, the 19th, in São Januário, played poorly and drew with Ituano

Geovanne Peçanha

Per Geovanne Peçanha

Maurício Souza talks about criticism from the fans during Vasco x Ituano (Photo: Daniel RAMALHO/CRVG)
Maurício Souza talks about criticism from the fans during Vasco x Ituano (Photo: Daniel RAMALHO/CRVG)
Geovanne Peçanha

O Vasco da Gama entered the field last Tuesday night, the 19th, to face Ituano, in São Januário, in a game valid for the 19th round of the Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. O Maltese Cross came out behind on the scoreboard and looked for a tie, leaving the final score at 1-1.

O Vasco is still the runner-up in the competition, with 35 points won. However, with a defeat and a draw – in addition to the bad performance – in the last two rounds, the fans have already left the honeymoon aside and chose a target: the coach Maurício Souza.

During the game, the coach of the Maltese Cross was widely booed and cursed by fans who packed São Januário. In a press conference, however, Maurício Souza sent a message and was not shaken.

“What I can say is that they continue to support, filling São Januário, giving credit. It is a working group, united, that knows its responsibility”, said the technician from Vasco da Gama.

“As for the screams, let the screams come to me. They don’t bother me, I prefer until they come to me and release the players. That they understand that they are trying their best. Everyone’s intention is to go up”, he added. Maurício Souza.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Botafogo x Galo: CBF releases VAR audio on penalty kick in Ademir

photo: Reproduction/CBF A possible penalty in Ademir occurred in the last move of the match, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved