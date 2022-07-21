An Airbus A380 will fly with a single engine, very different from the others; see how it will be

Graphic design of the A380 with the fan motor open – Image: Airbus





farnborough – Airbus and CFM International, a 50/50 joint venture between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines, announced this Tuesday, July 19, at the Farnborough International Airshow, that they are collaborating to test the new propulsion architecture in flight. of CFM open fan (engine front fan).

The Flight Test Demonstrator, an Airbus A380 from the European manufacturer, aims to mature and accelerate the development of advanced propulsion technologies, as part of the Revolutionary Innovation for Sustainable Engine (RISE) demonstration program. Revolutionary Innovation for Sustainable Engine) of the CFM.

The flight test campaign will be carried out in the second half of this decade from Airbus’ flight test facility in Toulouse, France. Prior to the A380 test flights, CFM will conduct engine ground tests along with flight test validation at GE Aviation’s flight test operations center in Victorville, California, USA.

The flight test program will achieve several objectives that can contribute to future engine and aircraft efficiency improvements, including:

– greater understanding of engine/wing integration and aerodynamic performance, as well as propulsion system efficiency gains;

– validate performance benefits, including improved fuel efficiency, which would deliver a 20% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to today’s most efficient engines;

– evaluation of acoustic models; and

– ensure compatibility with the use of 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF).

Sabine Klauke, Airbus Technical Director, said: “By evaluating, maturing and validating the open fan engine architecture using a dedicated flight test demonstrator, we are making yet another significant contribution to advancing the technology bricks that will enable us to achieve our industry-wide decarbonization targets.”

