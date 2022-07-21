Analysis: Yuri Alberto shows that he can help Corinthians not only with goals | Corinthians

Yuri Alberto couldn’t take a shot on goal or even out in Corinthians’ 3-1 victory over Coritiba, on Wednesday night, at Neo Química Arena. The six shots attempted by Timão’s new number 7 were blocked, but the striker still had a great debut, worthy of exhilarating the crowd.

With first rate passes, mobility and a lot of combativeness, Yuri Alberto showed that he can help Corinthians not only with goals and that the partnership with Róger Guedes is promising.

Best moments: Corinthians 3 x 1 Coritiba, for the 18th round of the Brasileirão 2022

The shirt 9 can have his game enhanced by the new teammate, with whom he seemed to get along quickly. Róger started on the left side, as he likes, but didn’t keep his position. In many moments, he went to the center and even to the right wing, looking for associations with Yuri, midfielders and sides. At the end of the first half and in the first half, he and Willian switched sides.

Behind the front trio was another tripod, formed by Cantillo, Maycon and Roni. The Colombian was mainly responsible for initiating the plays, retreating a lot to get the ball and make shots and passes in depth. Elected the Crack of the Game (fairly), he not only distributed the game, but was also important with tackles and interceptions. prank!

It lacked, however, a little more depth, since the sides didn’t support as much and Maycon and Roni didn’t infiltrate the area either. At certain moments, when Róger left the left wing, Corinthians was thinking to the other side.

The hosts had more of the ball, but not absolute control of the match. That’s because they made defensive mistakes (especially with Rafael Ramos, on a terrible night) and left space between the middle and defense lines. There were also failures in the recomposition after corner plays and lateral fouls, in addition to the recurring problems in marking aerial plays – points of attention for the decisive games ahead..

Although they didn’t have a perfect game, Corinthians were still better and opened the scoring in the 35th minute. Yuri Alberto put pressure on the thigh-white defender, recovered the ball and crossed. Róger Guedes took advantage of the marking rebound and scored his 10th goal of the year.

At the beginning of the second half, Timão lost intensity and suffered a tie in a play from the top, at eight minutes.

Substitute for Vítor Pereira, Filipe Almeida noticed the drop in physical and technical performance and made three changes at once, giving Corinthians a boost. Giuliano, Adson and Gustavo Mosquito entered, and the response was quick. Two minutes later, the team returned to the front of the scoreboard.

Yuri was less inspired than in the initial stage, but he continued to participate, helping with tables, dragging markers and disputing balls. He was even the one who caused the corner that led to the third goal, by Raul Gustavo.

Corinthians builds up and gains alternatives at a decisive moment of the season. There are adjustments to be made, as already highlighted above, but there is no shortage of reasons for fans to believe that it is indeed possible to fight in the three competitions that the team disputes.

