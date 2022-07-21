Anatel will appeal the decision that suspended roaming reference values

The operators clear, Alive and TIM obtained in court the right to suspend one of the restrictions imposed by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) and the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) during the Oi Móvel purchase process. In response, the federal agency must initiate a legal dispute against the companies to appeal the favorable opinion to the telecoms.

According to information from O Globo, last week the three telecom companies obtained precautionary measures that “prevent other companies from accessing their networks at pre-established prices during the roaming“, a practice that was not well regarded by Anatel and should be fought by the agency in the coming days.

As determined during the Oi Móvel sale process, the consortium formed by Claro, Vivo and TIM has the obligation to develop initiatives that help smaller providers to maintain competitiveness even after the huge customer base and infrastructure of ERBs of the Hey.

However, the giants of the sector chose not to adhere to the new wholesale roaming values ​​proposed by Anatel, resorting to Justice. Claro was the first to obtain the injunction, granted by Judge Solange Salgado, of the 1st Federal Court of the Federal District, on July 14, 2022.

The joint decision of operators that may affect smaller companies, especially after most of the numbers are ported to one of the three companies. The argument put forward by the applicants is that they were not consulted on the prices set by the regulatory body.

In a note, the Brazilian Association of Competitive Telecommunications Service Providers (TelComp) criticized the suspension of values, which in short, acted as a subsidy for smaller companies. For the president of Anatel, Carlos Manuel Baigorri, “when a company has market power, it has inefficiencies. And the benchmarks simulate fair costs once these inefficiencies are removed. These values ​​stimulate competition.” Sought by the newspaper, none of the operators took a position on the case.