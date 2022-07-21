Andressa Suita shows children and reveals scare in the USA

Andressa Suita shows the stylish look of her children with Gusttavo Lima and reports the fright she passed

The model and digital influencer Andressa Suita appeared in a beautiful click with the children and reported a perrengue that went through with them. The children are the fruit of her marriage to the singer Gusttavo Lima. The couple broke up for a while, but resumed their relationship. Their eldest son Gabriel has just turned five. The youngest Samuel is three years old.

The boys started school earlier this year. The influencer even recorded the first days of the new routine and said, at the time, that the children’s adaptation went very well and they loved the novelty.

Now, in the first school holidays, the singer’s heirs are having fun with their parents and friends. To enjoy the moment of rest, Gustavo and Andressa traveled with the little ones to the United States. Upon landing on American soil, the countryman recorded the moment when his children meet Spider-Man. Upon seeing the famous character, the boys were amazed.

In addition to this great meeting, Andressa Suita and the children took the opportunity to visit the famous Disney parks. In the clicks, the mother appeared combining looks with the heirs, also posing in shorts and cap.

In another record, the model proudly shows her heirs. The boys pose for the photo with colorful clothes, caps and stylish glasses. In the image caption, Andressa Suita jokes: “Now tell them they’ll have to change their look? Mom doesn’t rule anything else.”

Following, the influencer reports a scare she had with one of the boys. On social media, Gusttavo Lima’s wife reported that the eldest son has a little cold and had a little fever the night before. According to her, the boy is fine and that the mishap occurred because of the thermal shock, since at this time of year in the US, the summer can have high temperatures.

