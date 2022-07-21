Anesthetist applied sedative to pregnant woman 7 times, says police

Anesthetist participated in three surgeries on the day of the arrest (photo: reproduction) Anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 31, was indicted for rape of a vulnerable person after being caught in a video sexually abusing a patient during a cesarean section. The survey was concluded this Tuesday (7/19) by the Women’s Service Station of So Joo de Meriti (DEAM-SJM).

As provided for in the Penal Code, the crime is subject to imprisonment from 8 to 15 years for “having carnal intercourse or practicing another lewd act with someone who, due to illness or mental deficiency, does not have the necessary discernment to practice the act, or who , for any other reason, cannot offer resistance.”

The police station heard 19 people in the investigation, including the author and victim, husband, technical and medical staff and police officers.

According to the survey, the anesthesiologist applied a drug seven times to sedate the pregnant woman. He would have waited just 50 seconds after the victim’s husband and the pediatrician left the operating room to rape the pregnant woman.

Analyzes were performed on the material kept by the nursing staff after the rape. According to the testimonies, Giovanni cleaned the patient’s face and his own penis with gauze, which was thrown in the trash and then collected by the staff. The material report found no vertigo of semen.

“Giovanni, still positioned towards the patient’s neck and head, started, with his left arm bent, slow movements forward and backward; that by the movement and by the curvature of the arm, it appeared that he was holding the patient’s head towards her pelvic region”, reads one of the declaration terms.

three surgeries

The doctor participated in three surgeries on the day of the arrest. In the first one, the nurses had been surprised by Giovanni’s behavior, who, with the coat, formed a protection that prevented anyone else from seeing the patient from the neck up.

According to the testimonies of doctors and nurses, the anesthesiologists are usually positioned on the opposite side, allowing the rest of the team to see the patient’s face.

The team requested the delivery room dressage for another space, in which Giovanni could be filmed without him noticing. A cell phone was hidden inside a dark glass cabinet, with an angle of view aimed at the point where the anesthesiologist would be. From then on, it was possible to see him practicing rape.