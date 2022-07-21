Animation with Yuri Alberto and praise for the collective mark Corinthians’ victory against Coritiba

Corinthians beat Coritiba on Wednesday night, 3-1, in a match valid for the Brasileirão. The duel, which marked the debut of Yuri Alberto, was highly praised by Fiel.

As expected, the highlight was Yuri Alberto. The number 7 started and played for the 90 minutes, creating good opportunities in the attack and coming close to scoring his first goal for the club – see some tweets below.

In addition, praise for the collective performance of Corinthians was frequent. Fiel also talked about another good departure from Cássio, the return of Fagner and was excited for the season’s sequel.

Now, Corinthians is getting ready for an important commitment away from home. The alvinegra team returns to the field next Sunday, at 18:00, at Mineirão. The match, it is worth remembering, is a direct fight for the top of the table.

Yuri Alberto already understood what Corinthians is. Look at this dive at 48 of the second half… — Ronaldo Junior (@10Junioor) July 21, 2022

I liked the Corinthians game, it could have been better, but Yuri Alberto is apparently zica memo — Ministry of Defense Cássio Ramos (@arthurjdcullen) July 21, 2022

Let’s go shit, All that was missing was Yuri Alberto’s goal for my night to get even better… But he was awesome, he and Roger today >>> https://t.co/IWwXyidjPi — luiza vitorio🦅 (@ luizavitorio2) July 21, 2022

Great victory for Corinthians. Coritiba’s team is not bad and offered danger when they put the ball on the ground and went for the attack. Maybe the 3×1 didn’t sum up the game, but Corinthians deserved to win! Cantillo the best of the game and great debut from Yuri Alberto. — Wevertton Alencar (@wrdsalencar) July 21, 2022

Such a debut by Yuri Alberto! — Gabi’s🌵 (@arara_gabriele) July 21, 2022

Yuri Alberto too well in the premiere — Andre Vitor🦅 (@andrevitorrrrr) July 21, 2022

Cassio is a monster!!!!

All my respect to this goalkeeper of our wheel 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Bira da faithful (@UFS_bira) July 21, 2022

Great match from Corinthians! The only negative point was the defense, it gave the opponent a lot of space. +1 spectacular match from Cassio! Corinthians sleeps in the Brazilian’s vice-leadership. — Sincere Corinthians (@sincero_sccp) July 21, 2022

What Fagner makes a difference at Corinthians is slutty — Md Barros (@Maurocax) July 21, 2022

Good game! 3 points at home, a good debut for Yuri Alberto, giving himself up and having chances to score, as well as participating in one of the goals. Return of Fagner, even if half the time and the quick set up ahead. Agr we have holder and bank. Come to Libertadores and CBD — pablo 🦅 (@_menezespablo) July 21, 2022

the new attack trio: papa Roger, William recovered, Yuri arriving, babble back, fagner, Adson, piton, Raul Gustavo…wow, we’re on our way — HAPPY BOOKSTAN👀 (@eusendoeu0924) July 21, 2022

