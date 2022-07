By Luan Sperandio

Argentina has experienced dozens of economic recessions since 1951, but things have gotten worse in recent months. In June, the country’s official inflation reached 64% in the last 12 months. Despite the increase in interest rates from 33% to 52%, the country’s Central Bank estimates that inflation should reach 76% this year.

Faced with the crisis, the disapproval of the government of Alberto Fernandez reached 66%, according to a survey by RDT. In March, an agreement was signed to refinance the country’s debt with the International Monetary Fund, the IMF, avoiding what would be another default in the country’s history, but there is suspicion as to whether the government will comply with the agreement.

What should be the direction of economic policy? President Alberto Fernandez and his deputy, Cristina Kirchner, publicly disagreed. The Kirchnerista wing of the government harshly criticized the then economy minister Martin Guzman, who resigned earlier this month, giving way to Silvina Batakis, who defends the maintenance of social spending and subsidies as a way out of the crisis.

The billionaire package of works, called Argentina Grande, is the Fernandez government’s new bet to get out of the crisis. I will get it right? This week’s Line of Fire is with Gustavo Segré, economist, entrepreneur and speaker.

