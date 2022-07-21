ANS manifests itself to the STF against overthrowing the list of procedures

The National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) sent to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) a statement on the exhaustive role of health plan procedures.

In June, the STJ decided that operators are not required to cover medical procedures that are not provided for in the ANS list. The Second Section of the STJ understood that the list of procedures defined by the agency is exhaustive, that is, users are not entitled to exams and treatments that are outside the list.

After the decision, several political parties and entities appealed to the Supreme Court to overturn the decision. For the appellants, the STJ’s understanding harms patients, who may have suspended treatments.

In the statement sent yesterday (19) to the Supreme Court, the ANS stated that the eventual success of the actions will have an effect on the change of risk of the contracts in force and on the prices of new ones.

“The intended declarative nature of the list increases the degree of uncertainty regarding health care costs because it affects the a priori identification of mandatory procedures not provided for in the list. The consequence is the increase in the price level of new commercializations to levels above the payment capacity of potential consumers”, says the demonstration.

On September 26 and 27, the STF will hold a public hearing to debate the issue. There is no deadline for decision.

The ANS list of mandatory procedures and treatments was created in 1998 to establish a minimum coverage that could not be denied by health plans. The list has been updated since then to incorporate new technologies and advancements.

Since then, it is common for health plan users to seek in court the right of operators to pay for procedures or treatments that are not yet included in the ANS list.