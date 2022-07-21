ANS tells STF that health plans can go up without taxing list | Economy

Brazil Agency STF still discusses the taxing role and a public hearing should be held in the coming weeks

In a document sent to the Federal Supreme Court (STF), the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) defended the exhaustive list of procedures that must be paid by health plans. This means that, as a rule, companies operating in the sector should not be obliged to offer treatments that are not on the list drawn up by the agency. For the ANS, the end of the tax role can raise the price of plans, make operators exclude beneficiaries, change the economic balance of the sector, and force the end of the activities of smaller companies.

In June, when analyzing the issue, the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) decided that the plans only pay for the procedures described in the list. As a result, parties and politicians dissatisfied with the decision presented some actions in the STF and projects in the National Congress to try to establish the exemplary role.

If this happens, health plans will also be required to cover other medical treatments and services outside the mandatory ANS list, if there is a medical indication. It was in one of the actions in the STF, proposed by the Rede Sustentabilidade party and the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (IDEC), that the ANS manifested itself.

“The change in contractual conditions will have the consequence of raising the prices of health plans, which, in turn, has repercussions on the possible exclusion of a group of beneficiaries from the supplementary health system”, argued the ANS to the STF.

Also according to the agency, “unrestricted coverage of a procedure and/or medication prescribed to the beneficiary would have an important impact on the actuarial calculation for setting the values ​​of the mutual fund that pays for such coverage, with a consequent increase in the amount paid by consumers for their insurance plans. health”.

The ANS pointed out that the risks are greater for smaller operators and for those that have many individual plans in their portfolio.

“The situation is particularly serious in relation to individual plans, which currently represent 8 million beneficiaries. These contracts are not subject to unilateral termination by operators. concentration of individual plans in their portfolios will be particularly exposed to losses and, depending on the size and scope of the operator, to the risk of insolvency.”

In the document, the ANS also informed that the list, in addition to being exhaustive, is dynamic, since it is periodically reviewed. He highlighted that this has been foreseen in the law since 2000, and not just in the resolution edited by the agency last year. He also mentioned the recent judgment in the STJ in favor of the tax role. The ANS highlighted that considering the list as an example, instead of being exhaustive, would make the preparation of the list unnecessary.

“If the list is an example, there is no need for the ANS to prepare it. Any and all services intended by the beneficiary would be the responsibility of the health plan operator to cover. In this line of reasoning, defended by the applicants, the list is not the basic reference because there would be no mandatory legal minimum to be offered. The coverage of health plans would be comprehensive. Therefore, any and all procedures related to human health, even if experimental or offered in a non-accredited network, would be mandatory for all health plans, regardless of the contract”, says part of the document.

The ANS also highlighted that the technical examination by the agency to include a new procedure in the list “is a necessary measure to guarantee the right to health”. He also said that this was never done behind closed doors and that “all citizens have always had the prerogative to propose the inclusion of procedures”. Making the list illustrative rather than exhaustive would run the risk of making experimental treatments or treatments without scientific evidence mandatory.

public hearing

The rapporteur of the actions in the STF is the minister Luís Roberto Barroso. He scheduled a public hearing for the 26th and 27th of September to discuss the issue. Interested parties have until July 29 to express interest in participating, by e-mail: [email protected]

“The matter goes beyond the strictly legal limits and requires interdisciplinary knowledge able to reveal technical, medical-scientific, actuarial and economic issues related to the definition of the scope of coverage of health plans, the predictability of new treatments, the financial impact of judicial convictions to the provision of non-incorporated therapies and the process of updating the list of procedures and events in supplementary health”, reads an excerpt from the decision to hold a public hearing.

The minister said that, on the one hand, there is “a legitimate concern with the economic-financial balance of health plan contracts”, and that “the disregard of this aspect has the potential to make the offer of health plans unfeasible”. On the other hand, there is also “the just concern of health plan users with the existing omissions in the list and the consequent lack of coverage of all the procedures necessary for the treatment of covered diseases – in particular, rare diseases”.

STJ

Before the STJ’s decision, taken in June, the majority opinion in the Judiciary was that the role of the ANS was exemplary, being subject to coverage of procedures not listed when recommended by the doctor. In practice, the court’s ruling means that it will be much more difficult for health plan users to obtain coverage in court for procedures not listed by the regulatory agency.

Although the STJ’s decision is not binding, it establishes a new jurisprudence on the subject that should guide the decisions of lower courts. Even for listed procedures, it may no longer be possible to obtain judicially the guarantee of payment for use different from that determined by the use guidelines determined by the ANS.

The STJ also set some exceptions. The plan does not have to pay for procedures for which there are similar ones on the ANS list. When there is no substitute, however, it may occur, in an exceptional way, to offer a treatment indicated by the doctor that does not appear on the list. For this to happen, four conditions must be fulfilled.

The first is that the procedure, although not foreseen in the list, has not been expressly rejected by the ANS to be included in the list. The second point is the need to prove the effectiveness of the treatment “in the light of evidence-based medicine”.

It will also be necessary to have recommendations from renowned national technical bodies, such as the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec), and foreigners. Finally, it is necessary to carry out, when possible, what I called “institutional dialogue” between magistrates and specialists in the area.

By decision of the STJ, the user can also look for his plan to negotiate an amendment or an extended coverage contract so that he can have access to procedures that are not on the ANS list.