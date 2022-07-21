Ants dig up fossils and lead to the discovery of 10 extinct mammals

A group of paleontologists has discovered ten new species of extinct mammals from thousands of tiny fossils such as teeth or jaw bones. They relied on equally small helpers to find the specimens: ants.

The microscopic fossils came from northwest Nebraska (United States). They are plentiful there, as well as in neighboring Wyoming and South Dakota. But it’s not so easy to find them – unless you look in the right places. Like the top of anthills.

For more than a century, scientists have been scraping up these mounds of sand and earth looking for tiny bones in the sediment. It’s a good tactic, because ants explore underground in search of materials (like bits of rock) with which to cover their mounds to strengthen them.

In 2015, an amateur fossil hunter from Nebraska noticed a staggering amount of teeth and bones in the anthills on his property. So he began collecting samples and sending them to Clint Boyd, a paleontologist at the Geological Survey of North Dakota.

He hasn’t stopped since. The result was a collection of more than 6,000 microfossils, which were studied by Boyd, Bill Korth, a researcher at the Rochester Museum & Science Center (New York), and other paleontologists. The study was published recently by the Rochester Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology.

found animals

The fossils that the ants have uncovered are between 33 and 35 million years old. 10 new species were identified, as Cedromus modicusa relative of modern squirrels; Yoderimys massarae, the smallest member of a long-extinct group of rodents called the Eomyidae; and Coasteiromys attasorusa relative of modern beavers.

It is believed that at the time these individuals inhabited North America, the Earth’s climate was cooling dramatically. By studying the fossils, scientists can understand the extent of mammal diversity before and after this period – which helps, for example, in predicting how today’s mammals might respond to climate change.

And this was just the beginning: there are still many boxes of anthill fossils awaiting analysis by Boyd and his colleagues. And the ants keep digging them up.

