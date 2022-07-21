Apple can say goodbye to the SIM Card

Apple intends to abandon the use of the technology of physical chips of the SIM Card type starting from the iPhone 14 line. The novelty, revealed by The Wall Street Journalmeans that users will only be able to use the virtual chips — known as eSIM — to make calls or access the mobile internet.

As pointed out by the website 9to5Mac, since the iPhone XS, Apple uses eSIM technology in its devices. In the iPhone 13, for example, launched last year, it is already possible to use two virtual chips at the same time on the cell phone.

The expectation is that at least one line 14 device will be launched without SIM Card support. Although the end of the conventional chip is just a matter of time, the news points out that this would be the first time that a smartphone will be released without the chip tray – which may motivate other brands to do the same.

This removal follows the apple company’s long-term goal of eliminating all ports on iPhones, including the charging port — when wireless charger technology is more mature and popular.

The inevitable end of the SIM Card

Currently, virtual chips have become quite popular in Europe and Asia. Even in the United States, where users are more accustomed to using only one phone line per device, the country’s main operators are already preparing for this future without physical chips.

In Brazil, operators Claro, Vivo and TIM offer eSIM support to their customers, with some of them offering free activation, even in prepaid plans.

Unlike the conventional chip, the eSIM is built into the phone’s motherboard, which means that it cannot be removed. The technology promises to be safer, because in case of loss or theft, the device remains connected and can be located more easily. In addition, it is possible to have more than one operator configured in the eSIM, activation can be done remotely and the user has more convenience in using temporary chips during international travel.

The disadvantages are that few smartphones support eSIM. In addition, the user may have more difficulty migrating the line to a new device. For example, in the event of a smartphone breakage, the user will not be able to use the number on a new cell phone without first contacting the operator to carry out the migration procedure.