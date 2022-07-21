Approved! Find out if you are entitled to discounts on your electricity bill

The discount on the electricity bill was approved in the Chamber of Deputies and can correct an improper charge that lasted many years. The intention of the measure is to return the amount that was erroneously collected through the collection of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) by PIS/Cofins.

In this way, many Brazilians can have the reduction in the energy tariff as a form of reimbursement.

It all starts with a decision by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), still in 2017, when it understood that the tax should not form the basis of the Social Integration Program / Public Servant Asset Formation Program (PIS) and the Contribution to Financing of Social Security (Cofins).

Electricity bill discount

According to the calculations presented in the Senate by the project’s rapporteur, Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), the improper collection generated R$ 60 billion for the Union.

“A balance of R$12 billion was used to compensate consumers affected by the measure. There is still around R$48 billion left that could be returned in the form of discounts,” she explained.

But everything will be done so as not to compromise the economic balance. The discount on the electricity bill was the way found to reimburse consumers after so many years subjected to a wrong calculation. In June, the Chamber of Deputies approved the bill to authorize the return of the money in the form of a deduction.

Now the text went to the sanction of President Jair Bolsonaro. Another detail is that it will be up to the National Energy Agency (ANEEL) to review the tariffs to eliminate the balance of these taxes incorrectly charged.

Consumers should rest assured, however, that no money-back request is required. The discount will be made automatically on the invoices.