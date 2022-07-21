Aras posts old video in which he defends the electoral system: ‘We do not accept allegation of fraud’ | Policy

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, posted this Thursday (21) an old video on his YouTube channel in which he defends the country’s electoral system.

The recording is from an interview Aras gave to journalists from foreign media on July 11th.

Aras had been keeping silent about Jair Bolsonaro’s meeting with ambassadors, on Monday (18), in which the president repeated already denied accusations about the Brazilian electoral process and the polls.

Opposition politicians and even prosecutors from the Public Ministry charged Aras with a position against the president’s attitude. Opposition deputies triggered the Federal Supreme Court (STF) asking Bolsonaro to be investigated, among other possible illegalities, for a crime against the Democratic State.

Míriam Leitão: ‘Augusto Aras will have to speak’ about Bolsonaro’s meeting with ambassadors

At the opening of the video, Aras displays a text in which he says that “in the face of the latest events in the country […] recalls the need for distance, independence and harmony between the powers.” He does not directly cite Bolsonaro’s meeting with ambassadors.

The text also states: “Institutions exist to mediate and reconcile the sacred interests of the people, reducing the complexity of the relationship between rulers and ruled”.

Then comes an excerpt from the interview with journalists from other countries, in which Aras highlights the “smoothness” of the elections in the country.

“We do not accept the allegation of fraud here, because we have seen the success of the electronic voting machine over the years, especially with regard to the fairness of the claims”, Aras stated in the recording.

In another excerpt selected by the attorney general, he tells journalists that he does not believe in a January 6th in Brazil. He made reference to January 6, 2021, when voters of former US President Donald Trump invaded the US Congress in an attempt to reverse the election defeat.

“We don’t believe in the 6th of January [no Brasil]. And I have defended that whoever wins the election will take it, will take office”, declared Aras.

Finally, Aras states, in the video, that democracy is strengthened when it manages, with its institutions, to resist the tensions inherent in the system.