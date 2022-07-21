Are you going to use your Netflix account at another house? The bill will get more expensive!

Netflix announced that there will be an extra charge for users from five Latin American countries who access their accounts from more than one home.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Nubank launches new silver card: how does it work?

This Monday (18), Netflix announced that there will be an extra charge to users in five Latin American countries who access their accounts in more than one home, according to a statement released by the streaming giant.

Latin American countries

Therefore, Netflix customers in Argentina, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and the Dominican Republic who access the service from more than one household will have to pay an additional fee that varies between US$1.70 and US$2.99, depending on the country. .

Depending on the type of subscription, the service can be accessed from one to three different additional homes. According to the company, it will also be possible to access the platform while traveling through a tablet, notebook or cell phone.

“We are carefully exploring different ways for people who want to share their accounts to pay a little more,” Netflix explained in a statement.

In March of this year, Netflix launched the addition of subscription members feature in Peru, Chile and Costa Rica. “Starting next month, we will launch an alternative to add a residence in Argentina, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras”, pointed out the company.

Will working hours be reduced in Brazil?

Extra charge in Brazil

When contacted in Brazil, the company only stated that “Brazil is not included among the countries in which the (extra housing) rule will be adopted” and referred to the statement from the headquarters in the United States.

loss of customers

According to digital media market analyst Similarweb, over the past three years, Netflix has lost about 25% of its streaming traffic to other content platforms.

Since Netflix lost customers for the first time in 10 years, cancellations have continued to rise. So, in April, at least 1.7 million subscriptions were canceled, according to the company.

However, for the rest of the second quarter, the pace of cancellations slowed, with the loss of 1.6 million subscribers in May. In June, there were 1.3 million cancellations, according to Similarweb. The reduction in cancellations may be related to the release of the fourth season of “Stranger Things” in May.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Vantage_DS / Shutterstock.com