Arteris, owner of highway concessions such as Régis Bittencourt, is put up for sale

Owners of Arteris, the Canadian Brookfield Fund and the Spanish highway manager Abertis hired the American bank Morgan Stanley to sell the Arteris highway concessionairefound the Estadão. The company currently manages more than 3 thousand kilometers of highways in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Santa Catarina and Paraná. Among the highways under concession by Arteris is Regis Bittencourt.

Régis Bittencourt highway, which connects São Paulo to the south of the country, is one of the highways managed by Arteris Photograph: Carla Carniel/Reuters

According to sources, Morgan Stanley has already started the survey with potential buyers, but many companies have declined, because the concession period of most of Arteris’s concessions is considered short. Another factor that has weighed against the business is negotiation during election periods, which increases the risk aversion of investments – even more so in a segment that involves public power.

According to one source, a disagreement between the partners explains the reason for the sale process even in this context. “The problem can often be abroad,” said another person who deals with mergers and acquisitions.

Arteris was created in 1997, as OHL Brasil, of the Spanish group of the same name, when it participated in the first concessions in São Paulo. In 2012, the company was sold to Participates en Brasil, Abertis and Brookfield. This month, Arteris announced an investment of R$301 million in additional tracks at Fernão Dias.

Arteris toll plaza in the countryside of São Paulo Photograph: Arteris / Via Paulista

Sought, Arteris did not comment. Morgan Stanley has yet to comment.