August 2022 releases

Family Vacation (8/26/2022)

When the whole family travels, a stay-at-home dad takes the opportunity to party with an old friend. With Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart.

Double Journey (12/8/2022)

A vampire hunter has a week to raise money to help his daughter. Looks like he’s going to have to work himself to death for a living. Starring Jaime Foxx.

Buba (8/3/2022)

A small-town crook and his manipulative brother join the local mob, with hilarious and disastrous consequences.

What’s to blame for Karma? (8/3/2022)

When the model sister starts dating her high school crush, stylist Sara must decide if it’s really her bad luck to blame.

Carter (5/8/2022)

A man wakes up with no memory. Guided by a mysterious voice coming from a device in his ear, he sets out on a dangerous rescue mission.

Seoul at High Speed ​​(26/8/2022)

On the eve of the 1988 Seoul Olympics, an unlikely group of drivers and mechanics try to dismantle a money laundering ring.

13: The Musical (8/12/2022)

After his parents’ divorce, a pre-teen leaves New York and moves to Indiana, where he decides to organize a grand Bar Mitzvah.

Awakening of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (5/8/2022)

The ninja turtles’ mystical powers are put to the test when merciless creatures from another universe try to wreak havoc.

I passed by here (31/8/2022)

A graffiti artist who spray-paints the homes of the rich discovers a dark secret that puts many lives at risk.

Wedding Season (8/4/2022)

Asha and Ravi decide to fake a relationship to escape family pressure during wedding season, but end up falling for real.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Scar’s Revenge (8/20/2022)

In this sequel to the first feature, the Elric brothers face their toughest opponent yet — a serial killer with a massive scar on his forehead.

WHAT WOULD IT BE IF…? (8/17/2022)

On the night of her graduation, Natalie takes a pregnancy test, and from that moment on, her life is divided into parallel realities. Which way will she go?

Untold: Corruption in Basketball (8/30/2022)

Years after serving time for betting on games he played in, NBA referee Tim Donaghy talks about the betting scheme that rocked the league.

OCD – Disturbed, Obsessive, Compulsive (8/2/2022)

Kika is a celebrity idolized by many fans. But behind all this fame is a woman facing OCD and a terrible professional crisis.

Get Out of Below: The Movie (8/8/2022)

Kermit Antibes is finally out of prison, but his family is more broke than ever and living in favor with the doorman. Here he comes with another blow!

Men Are From Mars… And That’s Where I’m Going! (8/15/2022)

Fernanda is independent and has difficulty finding love. She throws herself into relationships, lives intensely and always thinks it will work out.

Cats (10/8/2022)

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s famous musical takes on new life in this adaptation that follows a community of magical cats on the night of the annual ball.

Ted Bundy: The Final Confession (8/10/2022)

Trying to understand the mind of a killer, FBI psychologist Bill Hagmaier becomes involved in a complicated relationship with notorious serial killer Ted Bundy.