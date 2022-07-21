Avai announces signing of Guerrero, ex-Inter, Corinthians and Flamengo

Avaí announced the signing of Paolo Guererro. The 38-year-old striker has signed a contract until the end of 2022 after passing a medical. O blog had published about the negotiation carried out the day before yesterday.

There was a joint assessment of the leadership and technical commission of Edurdo Barroca by the name of Guerrero and there is great expectation that he can help the team. The striker has not played since October 2021, when he faced Atlético-MG for Internacional. Last season for Colorado he scored two goals in 16 games.

In Brazilian football, Guerrero also defended Flamengo and Corinthians, the team for which he was the hero of the 2012 Club World Cup, when he scored in the final against Chelsea.

At Avai, Guerrero will be the name with the greatest impact on coach Eduardo Barroca’s squad. The team beat Santos 1-0 in the last round of the Brasileirão and is in 12th place, with 21 points. Bissoli (who scored the winning goal from a penalty against Santos) and William Pottker are some of the main attacking options.

