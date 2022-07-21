Band presenter detonates VAR and CBF refereeing: ‘Ridiculous’

Presenter Lívia Nepomuceno criticized CBF’s arbitration in today’s “Os Donos da Bola” program after the controversy involving the match between Palmeiras and São Paulo, for the return of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The journalist questioned Wilson Luiz Seneme, president of the Refereeing Commission, and stated that the referees are not helping VAR.

Lívia affirmed that the entity responsible for Brazilian football is not “helping technology” and criticized Seneme’s stance, who reported yesterday that it was not possible to draw the VAR line in Calleri’s possible offside bid, in a move that culminated in the goal of the Sao Paulo.

“We have to talk about refereeing again. It’s ridiculous. Okay, Seneme, they reset the machine’s images, but that day there was only that game. Weren’t you working? Didn’t you see what your employees were doing in the match? Didn’t you see the live analysis? The next day, in the morning, didn’t you see the controversy?”, said Lívia.

“Seneme also said that he doesn’t admit any more mistakes and will work with courses for refereeing. Seneme, you just arrived at CBF, but VAR arrived in Brazil in 2018. It’s been four years! Technology came to help, but you’re not helping technology”, he added.

Palmeiras spoke out yesterday and charged the entity responsible for Brazilian football for the “irreparable and extremely serious sporting and financial losses” suffered by the club.