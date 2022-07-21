Bárbara Evans responds about sex life after the birth of her daughter: “Everything is a phase”

Bárbara Evans appeared on social networks this Wednesday (20) and spoke openly with her fans about her sex life with her husband, businessman Gustavo Theodoro, after the birth of their daughter, Ayla. The model and winner of “The Farm” opened a question box for her followers and decided to address some issues raised by admirers.

One of Barbara’s followers questioned her: “Has sex life returned to normal after the baby?”. Without hiding anything, she spoke openly about the moments she has had with Gustavo since the girl’s birth, which took place in the first half of this year. “That’s what I said during pregnancy: everything is a phase, and we have to respect them! We have our Wednesdays, which we take to be just the two of us, we enjoy talking and dating,” she began.

Then, stated that he has the support of a nanny at home, but always prefers to deal with Ayla on her own. “Ayla also has a nanny during the day and at night too, and I don’t feel any less of a mother for that. I have help, but I always want to do everything. I don’t want to miss a ‘bebezuka’ moment,” she reported, before confirming that she wants to get pregnant again in 2023 and that she will be christening the girl soon.

crying for the daughter

Last week, the daughter of presenter Monique Evans, surprised netizens by publishing a sequence of stories venting on her official Instagram profile, which has almost 2 million followers. At the time, the model showed a concern for her daughter. The famous had to travel because of her professional schedule, which made her daughter stay at home, in the care of other people.

“I’ve already cried, my God! I’ll only be gone for five hours, she’ll stay with her grandmother and the nanny, but my heart is breaking”, she said, at the beginning of her outburst. Following the stories, Barbara continued revealing that she was distressed and decided to ask her followers, mothers, about how they feel when they need to distance themselves from their children. “Are you mothers like that too? I still haven’t been able to get ready.”, the famous told, before revealing it to be the first time she’s been away from her daughter at night.