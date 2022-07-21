BBB champion signs contract with Record and enters A Fazenda 14 | Gabriel Perline

reproduction BBB champion signs contract with Record and enters A Fazenda 14

Apparently, Fazenda 14 will have more than one ex-BBB confined. After refusing last year’s invitation to join the cast of Record’s reality show, Emily Araújo hit all the details this week to participate in the program led by Adriane Galisteu.

The column found that all the details were settled this week by the new manager of the BBB17 champion. He was at Record and signed the deal with the station. The information I obtained about the fee indicates that it will be one of the best paid in this edition, surpassing the average of R$ 80 thousand that are usually offered to participants.

Last year, Emily was in everything right to enter the reality show, but a few weeks before the beginning of the pre-confinement she signed a new contract with RedeTV!, where she presented the program Topzera, about country music.

This time there’s no turning back. And to boost the image of the girl, who had been missing from TV, Record put her on the TV show Vai Dar Namoro, on the program Hora do Faro, which became a phenomenon of embarrassment on social networks.

Emily will only be left out of The Farm 14 if there is some reason that forces the breach of contract. She was already an old desire of Rodrigo Carelli, since when Marcos Harter, ex-boyfriend of the ex-BBB, caused in A Fazenda 10. The troubled relationship of the two in the reality show of Globo became a police case and ended up in court.

In addition to her, who is already packed for the rural reality is the Latin singer (reported firsthand by Leo Dias) and former BBB Jaquelline Grohalski, according to the column exclusively.