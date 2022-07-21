BBB has already started to invite for next year’s program. know who

The column knows that Boninho hates when we name names of program participants. When they are anonymous then even worse. Proof of this that Larissa Tomasia, announced by the column months before the premiere of BBB, only entered the program at 47 of the second half.

But try to soften your heart, little Boni. This year’s edition, marked by an intense and constant doldrums, raised the alarm for the recruitment of BBB 23, which cannot follow the same standards. And, as usual, the column received from its sources those who have already been invited to be realitynext year.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos The first edition of the reality show Big Brother Brasil took place in 2002 and had Kléber Bambam as champion. He received 62% of the votes and took home the R$500,000 prize.Reproduction / TV Globo ***bbb-champions-2 The second edition of the program also took place in 2002 and was shown between May 14 and July 23. Rodrigo Leonel, who became known as Caubói, received 65% of the votes and won the prize of R$ 500 thousandPlayback / Instagram ***bbb-champions-3 BBB 3 was marked by one of the fiercest votes. With 51% against 49% of the votes, Dhomini Ferreira was the big winner and took home BRL 500,000Reproduction / TV Globo ***bbb-champions-4 Cida dos Santos was the first woman to win the program award. With 69% of the votes, the BBB4 sister won the first with a voting recordReproduction / TV Globo ***bbb-champions-5 The BBB 5 was won by Jean Wyllys. He took the prize of R$ 1 million after receiving 55% of the votes against Grazi Massafera’s 40%. Jean was the first LGBTQIA+ championReproduction / TV Globo ***bbb-champions-6 After Cida, Mara Viana was the second woman to win the millionaire award. Champion with 47% of the votes, the nice lady also won two cars Reproduction / TV Globo ***bbb-champion-7 After getting involved in controversies inside the house and living a trisal with Iris Stefanelli and Fani Pacheco, Diego Alemão was the BBB 7 champion with 91% of the votesReproduction / TV Globo ***bbb-champions-8 Rafinha Ribeiro was the BBB 8 champion with just over 50% of the votes. The edition became known for having won the most votes in a final since the beginning of the reality show.Reproduction / TV Globo ***bbb-champions-9 With 34.85% against 34.61% for the second place, Max Porto was the grand champion of the ninth edition of Big Brother BrasilReproduction / TV Globo ***bbb-champions-10 In addition to increasing the prize to R$ 1.5 million, BBB 10 had in the cast the presence of participants from other editions. One of the veterans was Marcelo Dourado who, with 60% of the votes, took home the millionaire prize.Reproduction / TV Globo ***bbb-champions-11 After suffering with a relationship inside the house and having her heart broken, Maria Melilo got the change, got involved with another participant and surpassed her colleagues in the house. She was chosen by the public to win the BBB 11 grand prizePlayback / Instagram ***bbb-champions-12 With 92% of the votes, and one of the highest percentages in a final of the program, Fael Cordeiro was the champion of the BBB 12Playback / Instagram ***bbb-champions-13 After receiving 62.79% of the votes, lawyer and presenter Fernanda Keulla was the 13th winner of the millionaire award given by the program Reproduction / TV Globo ***bbb-champions-14 Vanessa Mesquita won the BBB 14 award with 53% of the votesPlayback / Instagram ***bbb-champions-15 Cézar Lima was the last man to win a Big Brother Brazil final. With 65% of the votes, the boy won the BBB 15 millionaire awardPlayback / Instagram ***bbb-champions-16 After the public’s favorite, Ana Paula Renault, was expelled from the program for aggression, Munik Nunes was the great champion of the BBB 16. The young woman became a millionaire at 19 years old.Reproduction / Globe ***bbb-champions-17 With a controversial trajectory, Emily Araújo was chosen by the public to win the BBB 17 grand prize. Competing with Vivian Amorim, the young woman received 58% of the votesReproduction / TV Globo ***bbb-champions-18 BBB 18 was one of the editions that most divided the public. Kaysar Dadour and Gleici Damasceno were the big favorites, but the Acre woman got the best and, with just over 57% of the votes, she was the great champion.Playback / Instagram ***bbb-champions-19 Despite the various controversies involving the name of Paula Von Sperling, the blonde was chosen by the public to win the grand prize of the BBB 19. She received 61% of the votesReproduction / TV Globo ***bbb-champions-20 Thelma Assis got the best of one of the biggest BBBs in history. With 44% of the votes, the doctor was the champion of the 20th edition and won the millionaire awardReproduction / TV Globo ***bbb-champions-21 With 90.15% of the votes, Juliette Freire was the champion of the BBB 21. The paraibana was the last winner of the reality show and stood out for her voice and exaltation of her homeland.Playback / Instagram photo-Arthur-Aguiar Arthur Aguiar won the BBB22 with 68.96% of the votesReproduction / TV Globo 0

Let’s go: Demerson D’Alvaro, the highlight of the Rio de Janeiro samba schools parade, playing Exu in the front commission of the champion Grande Rio, was sought after by the Big Brother Brasil team.

parade-da-grande-rio-com-enredo-exu-1651005253258_v2_900x506 Demerson D’Avila as Exu photo-opens-big-river-carnival-2022 He performed for the samba school Grande Rio, champion of the 2022 Rio Carnival.reproduction Academics from Grande Rio Acadêmicos do Grande Rio parade in 2022Photo: Fabio Motta/Riotur photo-Demerson-D’avila Demerson D’Avila celebrated the end of recording the series he recorded with TV GloboPlayback / Instagram 0

The actor has not gone unnoticed by the network since the applauded performance during Carnival. Demerson has already signed with Globo to participate in one of the channel’s new series, O Jogo que Mudou a História. Now that shooting is over, it looks like plans with him won’t stop there. The column thought the idea was brilliant.

Stay in!

