‘Beyond Illusion’: Casino Scam Author Is About to Be Discovered | come around

Another mystery is coming to an end in “Beyond Illusion”. After Santa (Arlete Salles) discovers a hole in the casino’s accounts, the person responsible for the scam is close to being revealed. At the chapter this Thursday, 21/07Enrico (Marcos Veras) will discover through the newspapers that the crime is already being investigated…
Enrico and Emília discover that the casino scam is being investigated in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
Responsible for the coup, the bon vivant will decide to leave Campos in a hurry, but Emília (Gaby Amarantos) will refuse to leave the city. The singer wants to reap the laurels of being the new Queen of Radio.
“No way! Just now that I started to get a taste of fame? Tickets for my first show as queen, at the hotel’s theater, are selling more than water in the desert”, says Emília.
Santa wants to find out who is the author of the casino scam in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
Meanwhile, Santa will also decide to do his part to find out who is to blame for the damage at the casino. She will ask Arminda (Caroline Dallarosa) to warn on the radio that there is a reward of ten thousand cruzeiros for anyone who reveals the identity of the criminal.
“I’ll offer a bounty on the bastard’s head. I want the whole cretin to be handed over to me so that I can have the pleasure of strangling him with my own hands!” Santa says.
Arminda announces reward on the radio in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
Upon hearing the news, Margô (Marisa Orth) will be excited about the chance to get her hands on the jackpot.
“Ten thousand cruzeiros… Ulalá! My tongue is already itching to denounce… But who is this thief? Fool, I already know it’s not!”, Margô will ask.
Emília is dazzled by the title of Queen of radio in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
Meanwhile, Mariana (Carol Romano) and Emília will talk about the show at the hotel’s theater and the young woman will convince the singer to buy a new hat for the occasion.
“I promised Enrico I would control myself, but just this once. If I don’t buy that hat, I’ll end up regretting it!”, argues Emília.
But what Emília doesn’t know is that Mariana will be watching the singer’s every step and when she sees her taking hidden money, she will also be able to notice some casino chips.
Emília takes money hidden in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
Desperate with the situation at the casino after the coup, Santa suffers from the impending crisis until he accepts financial help from Inácio (Ricky Tavares).
“How many times do I need to say that my fortune is at your disposal? I even find it weird to say ‘my fortune’!”, Inácio comments.
Don’t miss the next chapters of your 6 o’clock soap opera!
See when Santa began to suspect a breach in the casino accounts:
Santa asks Inácio to analyze the casino accounts