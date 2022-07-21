bill should allow deduction

Senate has just passed a bill that would bring great news about rent in the Income Tax. Check out what the project says

Currently, rent expenses are not deductible from Personal Income Tax. However, the Senate has just passed a bill that intends to change this rule. So, to know what changes if the PL has a favorable opinion, check it out below!

For 2023, you can be exempt from rent in Income Tax!

The first point to be made is that the project was authored by Senator Alexandre Silveira, from the PSD of Minas Gerais. After approval in the Senate, the text goes to the Chamber of Deputies. If approved, it should guarantee the right to deduct the rent for millions of Brazilians who do not have real estate registered in their name.

But, if approved by Congress, the bill will make rent a tax-deductible expense, allowing taxpayers to deduct the amount spent every month on their income tax return. In addition, the rules also apply to those who rent. In this case, the tenants of the properties may have 75% of the rental value exempt from Income Tax.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that the project also provides for a fine of 150% of the tax for those who do not declare receipts with rent. That is, omitting information to the Revenue can also generate problems. The idea of ​​the deduction is precisely to encourage tenants to declare expenses with rent expenses and to be able to identify possible evasions.

Image: Brenda Rocha – Blossom / Shutterstock.com