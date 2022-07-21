





‘Bitcoin King’ Lamborghini Goes to Auction for BRL 629,000 Photo: Publicity/Federal Police

A Lamborghini Gallardo that belonged to businessman Cláudio José de Oliveira, then known as ‘Bitcoin King’, will be auctioned next Friday, 22, by the Federal Court. The initial bid for the vehicle will be R$ 629 thousand. The businessman was arrested by the Federal Police and convicted of crimes against the financial system and embezzlement.

After being seized, the car had been customized by the PF and was being used as a vehicle in promotional events. The auction will be held on the Kronberg Auctions platform, starting at 10:20 am this Friday. Each new bid must have a minimum increment of BRL 2,000.

To participate in the electronic auction, the interested party must register in advance on the auctioneer’s website, registering login and password, observing the rules provided for on the platform.

Designer bags and a BMW-branded car are also among other ‘Bitcoin King’ goods that will be auctioned.

As stated in the auction conditions notice, the bidder must pay a commission fee of 5% on the total amount of the auction, to be fully paid in cash and within a maximum period of three business days.

Lamborghini became a PF do Paraná vehicle

After being seized in Operation Daemon, which investigated fraud with cryptocurrencies, the Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4 was temporarily part of the fleet of vehicles of the Federal Police of Paraná. The Italian brand’s supercar served as a showcase at exhibitions and events.

According to official data from Lamborghini, the Gallardo LP 560-4 delivers an acceleration from zero to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds. And it reaches a top speed of 325 km/h. PF did not specify the year/model, but it is certain that the example has a good time on the road, as the Gallardo had its production ended by the Italian brand in 2013.

Remember who the ‘King of Bitcoin’ is

In 2021, the PF of Paraná launched an operation against the Bitcoin Banco group and its creator, Cláudio Oliveira. The businessman and self-proclaimed “king of bitcoin” was arrested, accused of embezzling BRL 1.5 billion in cryptocurrency trading. The fraud is estimated to have harmed thousands of investors.

The operation called Daemon took place in Curitiba. The PF served 22 search and seizure warrants, one preventive arrest warrant and four temporary arrest warrants. Oliveira was arrested along with his wife, a top executive of the group and two other suspects who had collaborated with the scheme.

The “Bitcoin King” and his group ran three cryptocurrency exchanges. In a statement, the PF highlighted that, “with heavy investment in marketing strategies, they began to attract several customers to invest personal resources in the business group’s platforms”.

The scheme mainly took place throughout 2018, when Oliveira became known for getting rich with cryptocurrency investments. However, at the beginning of 2019, all withdrawals from the group’s brokers were stopped. According to the company, the platform would have suffered a hacker attack. The Civil Police of Paraná then began an investigation that lasted two years.

Oliveira already has a conviction in Switzerland for crimes of embezzlement and forgery of documents. The PF also believes that the accused participated in similar crimes in several other European countries and in the United States.

The businessman diverted the values ​​of the client’s accounts to himself and was accused of bankruptcy crimes, money laundering, embezzlement, criminal organization and crimes against the popular economy and the national financial system.

Thousands of investors have filed lawsuits against Oliveira’s group. Even with confessions of debts, no amount was returned. The case was taken to the Federal Court after it was found that the defendants would offer investment plans without authorization from the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).

In the operation, the PF seized luxury vehicles, including a Lamborghini.