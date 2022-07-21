Bolsonarista becomes defendant for death of PT, and justice summons shooter

The Justice of Paraná accepted today the complaint of the Public Ministry of Paraná and made the criminal police officer Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho, accused of double qualified murder (futile motive and common danger). Guaranho murdered municipal guard Marcelo Arruda on the night of July 9, while Arruda celebrated his 50th birthday with a PT-themed party in Foz do Iguaçu.

In the order, Judge Gustavo Germano Francisco Arguello summons the shooter, if he is able, to defend himself against the accusation in writing within ten days, being able to gather statements from a maximum of eight witnesses. Guaranho was released from the ICU yesterday and is conscious, but remains hospitalized.

Earlier, the MP denounced Guaranho and saw the “antagonistic party-political preference” of those involved as futile. The agency – which stressed that it is based on technical issues – said it understood that Guaranho’s conduct did not harm the democratic rule of law, but attempted against Arruda’s life.

In the complaint, the Public Prosecutor’s Office states that Guaranho, before firing two shots at Arruda, said that “everything PT will die”. While acknowledging the political content of the disagreement, prosecutors said that the Constitution does not define what a political crime is. For the agency, the accused attempted against Arruda’s life, and not against the State.

“Although we recognize his political motivation [Guaranho]due to this divergence in the political-party field —this is evident, it is more than clear—, we do not have, on the other hand, the injury to the specific legal good that is the State as a political entity […] Guaranho’s conduct affects another legal asset, which is life, and not the State as a political entity”, said prosecutor Tiago Lisboa Mendonça.

In a note issued today, the Civil Police of Paraná said that the MP offered the complaint “practically in the same terms, only changing one of the qualifiers to a futile reason, which is an insignificant, banal reason. The applicable penalty is the same and can reach 30 years,” the agency said.

“Delegates and prosecutors also agree that all the confusion clearly started as a result of political differences. PCPR reaffirms excellence in the conduct and conclusion of the police investigation”, concluded the police.

Disputes with the police

Last week, the police had indicted the criminal police officer for aggravated murder for clumsy motives and for causing danger to other people. The prosecutor explained the discrepancy between the complaint and the police indictment.

“Our understanding that the abject, repugnant crime of turpitude, in a way, has this connotation of some advantage in the economic field. The futile motive is that blatantly disproportionate motive”, stated Mendonça.

Unlike the police, the MP stated that when Guaranho returned to the party and shot Arruda, it was also politically motivated. Prosecutors cited a witness who reported hearing Guaranho shout “here is Bolsonaro” before killing the PT.

“We understand that this return was due to the same futile reason that integrates the entire conduct. We cannot dismember the agent’s conduct as futile or clumsy and at another time understand that this motivation was due to a feeling of humiliation”, said Mendonça. .

Delegate Camila Cecconello said last week that “there is no evidence that he returned to commit a political crime. It is difficult to say that he killed because the victim was PT”. Cecconello also said that he was based on the testimony of the Bolsonarista shooter’s own wife to find out what motivated his return to the crime scene. “He would have said [à esposa]: ‘this is not going to stay like this, we were humiliated. I will return'”.

The prosecutor pointed out that five “complex” reports from the Criminalistics Institute have not yet been completed, but that they are not “essential” for the MP to issue the complaint at this time. The deadline for completion of these reports is ten days. Are they:

ballistics test report

video recorder analysis exam report

examination report of extraction of analysis of the cell phone of the investigated Guaranho

motor vehicle test report

place of death examination report

A supporter of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Guaranho went to the entrance of the party to “provoke” the participants with shouts of support for the president and criticism of PT members, according to the investigation. He then returned to the scene to shoot the victim, who returned fire, as shown by security camera footage.

Hit by the shots, the criminal police officer was released yesterday from the ICU of Hospital Ministro Costa Cavalcanti. Preventively arrested under police escort, he is conscious and recovering in the unit’s infirmary, according to sources linked to the case. Sought, the hospital’s advisory said it was not authorized to pass on information about the health status of patients.

Reports and testimonials: what is missing to complete an investigation

Yesterday afternoon, judge Gustavo Germano Francisco Arguello, from the 3rd Criminal Court of Foz do Iguaçu, granted a request from the MP and authorized the taking of supplementary testimony from a witness already heard in the investigation to identify two other people who were close to Guaranho in the fraternization barbecue in which he learned about the party in allusion to former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The Civil Police of Paraná awaits the conclusion of complementary reports, such as the analysis of the shooter’s cell phone to determine the possible participation of third parties, who may have encouraged the action.

The images of the security cameras that captured the crime are also being used to make a lip reading of those involved in the scene. “Put down the gun, there’s only family here”, Arruda would have said before being shot.

Investigators are still awaiting the result of the ballistic confrontation and additional examination on the vehicle used by the shooter. The Justice ordered the Civil Police to request cameras from the surroundings to monitor the movement of Guaranho.

Criticism of the survey

The gaps left by the conclusion of the investigation just five days after the crime triggered criticism, especially from the legal representatives of Marcelo Arruda’s family after delegate Camila Cecconello ruled out a politically motivated hate crime based on the account of the shooter’s wife.

Deputy Camila Cecconello leads the investigations of the crime Image: Video playback

“There is a network for the dissemination of hate and political violence in Brazil,” said lawyer Daniel Godoy in an interview with UOL News when justifying the request to the Justice for an investigation that considers the political differences between the shooter and the victim.