Bolsonarista policeman who killed PT treasurer becomes defendant for double-qualified murder | Paraná

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Bolsonarista policeman who killed PT treasurer becomes defendant for double-qualified murder | Paraná 2 Views

The judge accepted the MP’s assessment that Guaranho acted for a futile reason arising from “antagonistic party-political preferences” and that the policeman put more people’s lives at risk by firing the shots in the party room.

“Although the majority jurisprudence of the higher courts understands that the decision to receive the complaint does not require reasoning, it should be noted, succinctly, that the investigative notebook has sufficient evidence of authorship and evidence of materiality of the crime typified in art. 121, § 2, item II and III, in fine, of the Criminal Code, as well as that the requirements of article 41 of the Criminal Procedure Code remain fulfilled, which is why I RECEIVE THE COMPLAINT offered to the detriment of JORGE JOSÉ DA ROCHA GUARANHO”, says part of the decision.

The judge orders that Guaranho be notified and that the police officer has ten days to present a defense and witnesses to be heard.

The crime took place on July 9. Marcelo Arruda was shot at his own birthday party, which had the PT and former president Lula as its theme. When he was hit by Guaranho, the PT retaliated and shot the policeman.

The infographic below shows the order of events on the day of the crime:

This report is being updated.

VIDEO: the most watched g1 PR

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Vitamin B6 supplements may reduce anxiety, study says

posted on 07/20/2022 16:24 Study shows that vitamin B6 helps the body produce a specific …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved