Bolsonarista policeman who killed PT treasurer becomes defendant for double-qualified murder | Paraná

The judge accepted the MP’s assessment that Guaranho acted for a futile reason arising from “antagonistic party-political preferences” and that the policeman put more people’s lives at risk by firing the shots in the party room.

“Although the majority jurisprudence of the higher courts understands that the decision to receive the complaint does not require reasoning, it should be noted, succinctly, that the investigative notebook has sufficient evidence of authorship and evidence of materiality of the crime typified in art. 121, § 2, item II and III, in fine, of the Criminal Code, as well as that the requirements of article 41 of the Criminal Procedure Code remain fulfilled, which is why I RECEIVE THE COMPLAINT offered to the detriment of JORGE JOSÉ DA ROCHA GUARANHO”, says part of the decision.

The judge orders that Guaranho be notified and that the police officer has ten days to present a defense and witnesses to be heard.

The crime took place on July 9. Marcelo Arruda was shot at his own birthday party, which had the PT and former president Lula as its theme. When he was hit by Guaranho, the PT retaliated and shot the policeman.

The infographic below shows the order of events on the day of the crime:

This report is being updated.