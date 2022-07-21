Bolsonaro celebrates reduction in the price of a liter of ethanol to R$4 – News

President Jair Bolsonaro celebrated this Wednesday (20), on a social network, the decrease in the price of a liter of hydrated ethanol to R$ 4 in some Brazilian states. According to the president, in addition to the Northeastern states, the most benefited from the drop in prices were São Paulo, Goiás, Minas Gerais and Mato Grosso do Sul, precisely because they are the largest producers of sugarcane for ethanol production.





– In some states, ethanol is already below R$ 4.00 a liter. Another factor that pulled the price down was the competition with gasoline, which had its tax burden also reduced by federal law. — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) July 20, 2022

Bolsonaro also said that the price decrease was due to competition with gasoline, “which had its tax burden also reduced by federal law”.

Also according to the president, the reduction in the price of hydrated ethanol at gas stations is largely due to the law that allowed the direct sale of plants to gas stations, eliminating the intermediation of distributors.





– The new reduction in the price of hydrated ethanol (alcohol) at gas stations is largely due to Law 14,292/2022, which allowed the direct sale of plants to gas stations, eliminating the intermediation of distributors. — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) July 20, 2022

Bolsonaro is referring to the provisional measure that authorizes the sale of hydrous ethanol from producers or importers directly to retailers, enacted in June this year. In addition to determining that commercialization no longer needs to be intermediated by distributors, the law advances in relation to taxation rules.





The text equalizes the PIS/Pasep and Cofins rates so that the burden of contributions that affect the ethanol chain is the same both in the direct sale of the producer to the trader and in the case of commercialization intermediated by a distributor.

The law equates ethanol production cooperatives with fuel producing agents. In this situation, when there is direct sales to retailers, they start to pay a combination of rates on revenue and product volume: 1.5% as PIS and 6.9% as Cofins.

The rapporteur of the measure in the Senate, Eduardo Velloso (União-AC), said that the law opens the way to contain fuel prices.





“This measure seeks to increase economic efficiency by allowing commercialization operations not to have to go through a distributor in the relationship between producers and importers, on the one hand, and resellers and exporters, on the other. reorganization of production chains, with the possibility of reducing the price of ethanol for the final consumer”, commented the rapporteur.

The General Secretariat of the Presidency assessed the measure as necessary at the time of publication, after vetoing parts of a bill that authorizes the direct sale of hydrated ethanol by producers and importers to retail outlets without the intermediation of distributors, which was previously mandatory. .