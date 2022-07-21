Bolsonaro ignored economy and gives additional of up to R$ 2 thousand to police officers

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) failed to follow the guidelines of the Ministry of Economy and granted an additional amount of up to almost R$2,000 to federal police officers on call. The information is in documents obtained via LAI (Access to Information Law) by the newspaper O Globo.

Ministry technicians used several lines of argument to guide the veto to measure. One of them would be the breach of isonomy in relation to other servers and categories. Another argument of the Ministry of Economy, headed by Paulo Guedes, was the lack of sufficient calculations on the budgetary impact contained in the action.

In practice, on-call is when the police officer, even outside working hours, is available for situations that may trigger a mission.

Even with the guidance of the portfolio, Bolsonaro fully sanctioned the benefit, which came in a provisional measure on another topic, which dealt with the use of the Fund for the Equipment and Operationalization of End-Activities of the Federal Police to finance a health plan. for the category. It was during the proceedings in the House and Senate that the notice ended up being included and maintained by the president.

The project established the value of approximately BRL 10 per hour for agents included in this form of scale, which means BRL 480 per weekend. If the agent is available every weekend of the month, the increase can reach close to R$ 2 thousand (R$ 1920).

In May, the project was sent to Bolsonaro and then four bodies, namely, the Special Secretariat for the Treasury and Budget, the Attorney General’s Office for the National Treasury, the Special Secretariat for Debureaucratization and the Special Advisory for Institutional Relations, suggested the veto of this section that dealt with the additional.

The Bureau of Debureaucratization argued that remaining at the agency’s disposal would be an inherent condition of police activity and that payment without effective work would be unreasonable. This would already occur with other categories of functionalism and that could seek the same rights later.

O UOL sought out the Ministry of Economy and the Planalto Palace, but has not yet received a return on the sanction of the benefit.