Bolsonaro ignored Guedes and released BRL 2,000 to on-call agents | Economy

Fabio Rodrigues Pozzebom/Agência Brasil Bolsonaro contradicted Guedes by giving R$ 2 thousand to police officers on call

President Jair Bolsonaro ignored a recommendation from the Ministry of Economy by sanctioning part of a project that guarantees an additional fee for federal police officers who are on call, which can reach almost R$ 2 thousand per month. Among the arguments put forward by the ministry’s technicians were the breach of isonomy in relation to other civil servants and the lack of an estimate of budgetary impact. However, Bolsonaro ignored the recommendation and fully sanctioned the measure, granting a benefit to one of his constituencies.

According to documents obtained via the Access to Information Law (LAI), the Ministry of Economy suggested the veto of this section based on opinions from four bodies: Special Secretariat for the Treasury and Budget, Attorney General’s Office of the National Treasury, Special Secretariat for Debureaucratization and Special Advisory for Institutional Relations.

The guidance was presented in a letter sent by Minister Paulo Guedes to Minister Luiz Eduardo Ramos (General Secretary of the Presidency) on June 14 – the day before Bolsonaro sanctioned the text. Guedes only reported the agencies’ suggestions and did not go into details.

The section dealing with the warning was included in a provisional measure (MP) on another topic, the use of the Fund for Equipping and Operationalization of End-Activities of the Federal Police (Funapol) to finance a health plan for the category. The amendment was made while it was being processed in the Chamber and maintained in the Senate.

The text defines that “a public servant who remains at the disposal of the Federal Police, according to a schedule previously prepared by the competent authority, awaiting a summons to report to the service, after his journey, is considered to be available.

The project also established the value of approximately BRL 10 per hour for agents included in the readiness scale. This represents around BRL 480 per weekend and, depending on the number of weekends the server is available to the corporation, can reach close to BRL 2,000.

Enter the Brasil Econômico channel on Telegram and stay on top of all the news of the day. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal



‘Precedent for other careers’

When the project was sent for presidential approval in May, the positions of the relevant ministries were requested, as usual. An opinion from the Bureau of Debureaucratization stated that “remaining at the disposal of the agency is an inherent condition of police activity, and it is not reasonable to convert into cash the time in which merely remains available, without effective work”.

The document mentions that this is already the case with other categories of civil servants and that “eventual implementation of the aforementioned benefit would set a precedent for other careers to seek the same advantage claimed by Federal Police employees”.

An opinion from the Treasury Department pointed out that “there is a need to comply with tax rules and no statements were attached to the process that showed the additional tax impact caused by the measure”.

The Ministry of Economy did not present all the documents, and marked excerpts from others, alleging that their exposure would violate the professional secrecy of lawyers. GLOBO also requested opinions from the General Secretariat and the Ministry of Justice, but the folders use the same allegation to deny the request.