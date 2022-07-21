Bolsonaro is in the same place in the 1st and 2nd rounds

In the last 3 searches PowerDate, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) appears practically in the same place in the 1st round and in the direct dispute with Lula (PT). It varies from 1 to 2 percentage points. The most recent survey shows Bolsonaro with 37% in the 1st stage and 38% in the 2nd.

The PT rises from 43% to 51% when it goes from the 1st round to the 2nd round in the direct dispute with the current president. Since April, it has collected 6 to 8 percentage points in the 2nd stage.

Bolsonaro’s low number of votes in the 2nd round is directly related to the high percentage of voters who say they do not vote for him at all (52% in the July 3-5 poll, the last by PoderData to measure rejection).

The only moment in recent months when Bolsonaro managed to make a significant advance in the 2nd round (5 percentage points more) was also the moment when his rejection was lowest, in the poll from June 5th to 7th.

The data indicate that the rejection will decide the election again.

In 2018, Bolsonaro won 8.5 million voters (9% of valid votes) when moving from the 1st to the 2nd round. They were voters who at the time decided not to give the PT another mandate. The abhorrence of Lula’s acronym, with Lava Jato still on the rise, confirmed the victory of the current president.

In 2022, the winds have so far been blowing in the opposite direction. While Bolsonaro has very high rejection, the vote for Lula in the 2nd stage has become more palatable to those who do not consider voting for PT right away: only 38% of voters categorically reject the ex-unionist.

Low mobility also indicates an anticipation of the 2nd shift.

“The polarization created a high floor for the top 2 candidates in the 1st round. For the majority of the electorate, there is only Bolsonaro and Lula. The exception is Cyrus”, says political scientist Rodolfo Costa Pinto, coordinator of the PowerDate.

This is where Ciro Gomes’ electorate becomes decisive, as it rejects Lula’s vote. “Research consistently shows that ⅔ of Ciro voters should migrate to Lula in the 2nd round. It is the extract of the electorate that has not yet anticipated the 2nd stage and that can make a difference”, says Rodolfo.

The above comparison reveals that the strategy to avoid Lula’s victory in the 1st round (which shows signs that it might work) will not be enough for Bolsonaro. If the election were today, practically no one who chose another candidate in the 1st round would go to the polls at the end of October to guarantee the reelection of the current president. On the other hand, 8% of all voters agree to join Lula to try to prevent Bolsonaro from winning the 2nd round.

Obviously now is a time of tectonic plate movement in the election. The PoderData curves in the 1st round show that there is a timid and gradual improvement in Bolsonaro – perhaps because of the news about the increase in the value of Auxílio Brasil and the fall in the price of gasoline.

It is still too early to know if this movement will be constant and with what speed it will be able to act in the reduction of the rejection of the president. This will only become clearer around mid-September, when the 2nd installment of the benefit is paid. Until then, suspense and uncertainty will be the hallmarks of the race across the Plateau.