Bolsonaro reduces the distance to Lula to six points

The electoral poll released by PoderData this Wednesday (20) showed the smallest distance between former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the surveys of this institute since April.

Within a margin of error of two percentage points, Bolsonaro had scored 36% in the survey released by PoderData on April 29, against 41% for Lula.

The distance in voting intentions between candidates reached a ten-point advantage for PT in the poll released on June 22, but has now dropped to six points.

Bolsonaro’s growth in the survey comes a week after the approval by the National Congress of the Benefits PEC, which will allow the federal government to increase the value of social benefits such as Auxílio Brasil and gas vouchers, grant financial aid to truck drivers and taxi drivers, expand the purchase of food for low-income people and reduce ethanol taxes.

“Looking at the numbers, it is clear that Bolsonaro is in a stable position and that he has improved marginally in the last month. Rodolfo Costa Pinto, research director at PoderData and communication director at the Brazilian Association of Electoral Researchers (Abrapel).

The distance between the candidates also showed oscillation in the projection for the second round. In the survey released by PoderData on January 19, Lula added up to 54% against 32% for Bolsonaro. In the poll released on Wednesday, the difference between the candidates dropped to 13 percentage points, with the candidate for reelection recording 38% of voting intentions.

Lula shows growth among Auxílio Brasil voters

PodeData also analyzed the vote preference among voters who receive Auxílio Brasil, the federal government’s income transfer program for families in poverty and extreme poverty.

In comparison with the survey released by PoderData on July 6, Lula registered an increase in voting intentions from 43% to 52%, while Bolsonaro went from 37% to 32%, resulting in a difference of 20 percentage points.

“The voters who receive Auxílio Brasil are those at the base of the income pyramid, the most vulnerable and it is a public to which the PT, and above all Lula, dedicates a lot of political energy. space for Bolsonaro to reach this audience, it is possible that the president will grow in this segment”, continues Costa Pinto.

Voting intentions in the regions and other profiles of voters

In the analysis within the regions of Brazil, Lula leads the survey in voting intentions in the Southeast (43% to 37%) and Northeast (52% to 27%), while Bolsonaro appears ahead in the South (48% to 28%). .

“In the Southeast, Lula has an advantage, but it is a close distance, which in practice we can consider almost a draw. States like São Paulo, Minas and Rio, with large electorates, also have their own local dynamics that affect the national dispute, so the construction of platforms and alliances can be decisive”, points out Costa Pinto.

In the North and Midwest regions, the candidates are technically tied. Bolsonaro adds up to 50% and 41%, respectively, against 44% and 36% for Lula in these locations.

“In the North, it is a region that I think Bolsonaro managed to captivate since the beginning of his term and where the president is allied with figures such as the governor of Amazonas and other states in the region. Lula will also need to dedicate time and energy to try to win the advantage it once had”, adds Costa Pinto.

Still within the interviewees’ profiles, Lula appears ahead of voting intentions among women (46% to 32), young people aged 16 to 24 (52% to 33%), people aged between 25 and 44 ( 43% to 36%), with complete elementary school education (41% to 35%) and those with an income of up to two minimum wages (50% to 25%).

Bolsonaro leads the poll in voting intentions among voters with incomes between two and five minimum wages (48% to 36%) and with more than five minimum wages (47% to 38%).

Candidates appear technically tied in the survey among men (43% to 39% for Bolsonaro), people aged between 45 and 59 years (43% to 39% for Bolsonaro), the elderly (43% to 36% for Lula), voters with complete secondary education (44% to 39% for Lula) and with complete higher education (41% to 36% for Lula).

Cited research methodologies

The survey by PoderData, which hired its own survey, heard 3,000 voters in 309 municipalities in the 27 federation units between July 17 and 19, 2022. The interviews were conducted by telephone, to landlines and cell phones. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points and the confidence level is 95%. It was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under number BR-07122/2022.

The survey by PoderData, which hired its own survey, heard 3,000 voters in 317 municipalities in the 27 federation units between July 3 and 5, 2022. The interviews were conducted by telephone, to landlines and cell phones. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points and the confidence level is 95%. It was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the number BR-06550/2022.

The survey by the PoderData institute, which hired the survey itself, heard 3,000 voters between April 24 and 26, 2022. The survey was registered at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under number BR-07167/2022. The general margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points. The margin of error by region is: 2.7 pp for the Southeast; 4.7 pp for the South; 6.9 for the Midwest; 6.4 pp for the North; and 3.5 pp for the Northeast.

The survey by the PoderData institute, which hired the survey itself, heard 3,000 voters between January 16 and 18, 2022. The survey was registered at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under number BR-02137/2022. The general margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points.

