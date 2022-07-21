Bolsonaro welcomes brother of PT member murdered in Foz do Iguaçu on Planalto

posted on 7/20/2022 5:59 PM / updated on 7/20/2022 6:00 PM



José is a supporter of Bolsonaro and was not present at his brother’s birthday party. – (credit: Sergio Lima / AFP)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) meets at Palácio do Planalto, this Wednesday (20/07), with José Arruda, brother of the municipal guard and treasurer of the PT, Marcelo Arruda, murdered on the 9th in Foz do Iguaçu. José arrived accompanied by federal deputy Otoni de Paula (MDB-RJ) — responsible for the phone call to the family after the crime — and by the governor of Paraná, Ratinho Júnior (PSD). The schedule lasts just over an hour.

José Arruda is a supporter of President Bolsonaro and was not present at Marcelo Arruda’s birthday party, where the murder took place. On the 12th, Bolsonaro made a video call with two of Marcelo’s brothers, Luiz and José de Arruda. Arruda’s widow, Pâmela Suellen Silva, who is not a Bolsonaro supporter, has not received any kind of contact from the government.

Marcelo was shot dead on Saturday (7/9) during his 50th birthday party, which had the Workers’ Party (PT) as its theme. According to reports, the shooter would be a supporter of the president who invaded the party shouting the name of the politician. Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho is the prison guard who, according to the police report registered with the state’s Civil Police, killed the municipal guard. He is in stable condition at a local hospital.

Last week, the Civil Police of Paraná concluded an investigation and said that the murder cannot be legally framed as a politically motivated crime. The meeting takes place on the same day that the Public Ministry denounced Guaranho for the double qualified murder of the PT.

Bolsonaro seeks to disassociate the image from cases of encouraging violence in the midst of elections. On the 14th, the Chief Executive said that wanting to blame him for “this story of hate speech does not work”. On the date, he also said that a brother of Arruda should come to Brasília “in the next few days”. “This morning, Deputy Otoni de Paula was with me, he called and one of the brothers talked to me again, José Arruda. He should visit us in the next few days.”