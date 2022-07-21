Bolsonaro’s defense denies electoral character and asks TSE to reject action on hate speech | Policy

The defense of Jair Bolsonaro asked this Wednesday (20) that the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) file the lawsuit filed by opposition parties that accuse the president of inciting violence by making hate speeches.

According to the lawyers, Bolsonaro’s speeches cited by the parties have no electoral link – they do not ask for votes for the president or question votes for other candidates – and, therefore, are outside the scope of the TSE.

In the document, Bolsonaro’s defense also says that it is “frivolous” and “irresponsible” to attribute to Bolsonaro, because of his speeches, acts of violence such as the death of PT treasurer Marcelo Arruda.

Bolsonaro’s defense was expressed by order of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who analyzed the representation made by the opposition. The minister considered that the requests involve “very important consequences” for Bolsonaro, and it is necessary to hear the president about the charges made by the parties.

To the TSE, the parties Rede, PC do B, PSB, PV, PSOL and Solidariedade argue that the president’s speeches are configured in psychological stimuli that build in the imagination of their supporters and followers the dehumanization of the opponent.

According to the parties, “this practice reiterated during their pre-campaign acts, institutional agendas, and appearances on social networks reinforces in the common imagination of its supporters the practice of violence, not only “in a figurative sense”, but actually practiced. ”.

Alexandre de Moraes gives Bolsonaro 2 days to speak out about hate speech

Bolsonaro’s lawyers claim that the action should not be analyzed by the Electoral Justice because the opposition did not prove any early electoral propaganda or measure that justifies the TSE’s action.

“It is not the role of political actors, pre-candidates or political parties to inflate this e. Superior Electoral Court with absolutely unfounded actions, which aim exclusively to disrupt the electoral process and create rhetorical campaign argumentation subterfuges”, says the text.

According to the lawyers, “disguised as representation for allegedly prohibited anticipated negative advertising, the initial petition is a political manifestation of contempt for the represented, with a clear electoral intention”.