Bolsonaro’s ex-wife lacks testimony about alleged influence peddling by her ‘zero four’ son | Policy

The information was published by the newspaper “O Globo” this Thursday (21). TV Globo found that Ana Cristina did not present any justification for missing the testimony. The PF is studying setting a new date to hear the ex-wife of Jair Bolsonaro and must summon her again.

The inquiry investigates whether Jair Renan acted, in November 2020, for the company Gramazini, in the mining and construction sector, to arrange two meetings at the Ministry of Regional Development to talk about a project to build affordable housing. The PF investigates whether the conduct constituted influence peddling (when someone irregularly uses a position of power to favor third parties with the public administration).

The suspicion is that the owner of Gramazini financed Jair Renan’s company, Bolsonaro Jr Eventos e Mídia. The PF also wants to know what Ana Cristina’s role is in raising funds for her son’s company.

Bolsonaro’s son, Jair Renan testifies for about 3 hours to the PF in an inquiry into influence peddling in the government

Understand the Federal Police’s investigation into Jair Renan, Bolsonaro’s youngest son

Jair Renan is the fourth of the president’s five children (four boys and a girl). The businessman is Bolsonaro’s son with Ana Cristina Valle. Last year, the move of Jair Renan and his mother to a mansion valued at R$ 3.2 million in an upscale neighborhood of the federal capital caused repercussions in the political environment.

Jair Renan, Bolsonaro’s son, testifies to the PF on suspicion of money laundering and influence peddling

Bolsonaro Jr Eventos e Mídia was created at the end of 2020. The company’s opening party, which had free photo and video coverage by a production company that provided services to the federal government, was attended by one of the partners of the company. Gramazini.

In addition, a business partner of the president’s son, Allan Lucena, who shared the office with him, said he won an electric car from the company Neon Motors, linked to Gramazini, as revealed by the newspaper “O Globo”.

In a video, Allan Lucena appears getting out of the car that, according to him, was donated by the companies “Gramazine and WK Group”.

At the time of the opening of the inquiry, the Ministry of Regional Development said that the meetings were arranged at the request of Joel Fonseca, a special adviser to the President of the Republic.

Jair Renan Bolsonaro and his business partner, Allan Lucena, personally participated in the two meetings at the ministry, alongside businessmen – one of them from Gramazini – in November last year.