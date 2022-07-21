Boo at Lula’s ally exposes leftist rift in Pernambuco

Pre-candidate for the state government supported by the PT, federal deputy Danilo Cabral (PSB) was harassed by the militancy of Marília Arraes (Solidariedade) in a pre-campaign act by the former president

Former President Lula participated in an act of support for federal deputy Danilo Cabral (PSB), in Garanhus (PE)



The former president’s first major pre-campaign act Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in Pernambuco evidenced a rift between left-wing parties in the state. Candidate supported by PT for the government of Pernambuco, the federal deputy Danilo Cabral (PSB) was booed by the militancy of the federal deputy Marília Arraes (Solidarity), passed over by the PT and pre-candidate of Solidarity for the Palácio do Campo das Princesas.

Marília Arraes joined Solidarity in March this year. The federal deputy left the PT when she realized that she would be sidelined in the composition of the ticket – PT had the prerogative to nominate the name for the Senate, a position currently held by state deputy Teresa Leitão, but Arraes did not have a good relationship with Senator Humberto Costa ( PT-PE), which commands the Pernambuco directory. Costa, in turn, gave up his pre-candidacy for government in the name of a composition with the PSB, which has commanded the state since 2006. Despite the party change, Marília Arraes has a good relationship with Lula and has been publishing photos and videos side of the ex-president and ex-governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), chosen for the post of vice president (see below). The federal deputy leads the polls of voting intentions so far – a survey released by Ipespe in early July shows the Solidarity candidate with 29%, compared to 10% for Cabral.

Despite the boos, Lula said he supports Danilo Cabral and sent a clear message to the federal deputy. “I have a candidate in the state of Pernambuco who is comrade Danilo Cabral. I don’t confuse my personal relationship with my political relationship. The PT has a national commitment to the PSB and I’m from the time when I didn’t need a document, I was on the edge of my mustache. I want to fulfill the commitment to the PSB and I want the PSB to fulfill the commitment to the PT because if we don’t do that, we won’t create a basis for building a coalition capable of teaching Brazilian society to live together democratically in diversity,” he said. the former president. After the event, the press office of Marília Arraes released a note, in which “it regrets that the PSB subjects President Lula to such embarrassment in Pernambuco”.