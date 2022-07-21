Brazil has two ice creams among the 50 best in the world; see winners

Two Brazilian ice cream shops stood out at the World Gelato Festival, a sort of Ice Cream World Cup that took place on Thursday (14) in Rome, Italy, and where they were chosen as part of the list of the 50 best ice creams in the world.

According to the list released by the organization of the event, Sorveteria Cairu, from Belém do Pará, is the best placed in Brazil and was in 32nd place in the ranking, with emphasis on the “golden” ice cream maker in the country, Armando José Laiun Filho .

Cairu’s exceptional work has already been honored as the best in Brazil nine times, one of them in a previous edition of the same award and another eight in the evaluation of different competitions.

And it lives up to the title by honoring national ingredients and flavors on its menu.

An example is the award-winning Carimbó ice cream, a mixture of cupuaçu and Brazil nut candy, named after a typical indigenous dance in the region.

There is also another outstanding dish called Paraense, which takes açaí and tapioca flour.





Service: Cairu Ice Cream Shop – Avenida Boulevard Castilhos França, Estação das Docas, in Belém (PA).

Telephones: (91) 3246-9129/99100-2237

The second is San Lorenzo Gelateria, in São Paulo, which took the 37th place (tied with Dona Malina, from Florence, Italy) for the work of Brenno Floriano.





On the successful menu of the highly awarded house, winner of Best Gelato in Brazil in 2018 and 2021, there are exclusive versions such as baba de girl gelatos, gorgonzola (!), hibiscus, strudel and rose petals that compete for space with the already traditional ones. with nutella, pistachio, mint and even a panettone.

Service: San Lorenzo Gelateria – Avenida Jorge João Saad, 900, Vila Inah, São Paulo (SP)

Phone: (11) 2893-0387

Around 5,000 ice cream parlors from all over the world competed for the Best Gelato in the World award. See the top five:

1st: Gelateria I Giardini di Marzo, in Varazze, Italy

Master Ice Cream: Marco Venturino

According to the American Forbes magazine, Marco’s ice cream that won a jury was a “Bocca di Rosa”, with milk, white chocolate and a handmade rose water base.

2nd: Fazekas Cukraszda, from Budapest, Hungary

Ice Cream Master: Ádám Fazekas

The Hungarian impressed with a pistachio ice cream.

3rd: La Parona del Gelato, from Parona, Italy

Master Ice Cream: Giovanna Bonazzi

The Italian is famous for far-fetched and refreshing mixtures like this grape ice cream that is sprinkled with the fruit itself.

4th: Savannah’s Kitchen, San Francisco, USA

Master Ice Cream: Savannah G. Lee

Creative, the American honored her homeland with her winning ice cream: the creation had the flavor and ingredients of the famous apple pie of American cuisine. The ice cream version was a cheesecake ice cream base, topped with salted caramel and a mixture of baked apples with layers of honey and cookie crumbs. There are still buttery caramel and white chocolate sauces in the recipe, which can be seen above (photo).

5th: VeroLatte, from Vigevano, Italy

Master Ice Cream: Massimiliano Scotti

Another Italian to count! Massimiliano’s ice creams, very prestigious in the Pavia region, closed in fifth place. In the photo, the meeting of two ice cream giants: the salted caramel, cream, nutella and pistachio mixes.