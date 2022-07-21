Brazil records 351 new deaths from Covid; total passes 676 thousand | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Wednesday (20) 351 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 676,280 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 247 . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was +4% indicating stability trend .

Total deaths: 676,280

676,280 Death record in 24 hours: 351

351 Average deaths in the last 7 days: 252 (14-day variation: +8%)

252 (14-day variation: +8%) Total known confirmed cases: 33,452,137

33,452,137 Record of known confirmed cases within 24 hours: 54,097

54,097 Average new cases in the last 7 days: 53,787 (14-day variation: -6%)

The states of Amapá, Mato Grosso do Sul and Roraima did not record new deaths from the disease in the 24-hour period. The state of Tocantins has not released an update on cases and deaths until the closing of this bulletin.

In total, the country registered 54,097 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 33,452,137 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 53,787-6% change from two weeks ago.

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

Death curve in the states

On the rise (12 states): AM, SE, BA, MA, AC, RO, AL, PI, PA, PE, MT, RN

AM, SE, BA, MA, AC, RO, AL, PI, PA, PE, MT, RN In stability (9 states): PB, RJ, PR, MG, SP, AP, RR, MS, SC

PB, RJ, PR, MG, SP, AP, RR, MS, SC Falling (4 states and the DF): ES, GO, DF, CE, RS

ES, GO, DF, CE, RS Not disclosed (1 state): TO

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).