Brazil takes US turn and says goodbye to the League of Nations | volleyball

For a moment, a new story presented itself just ahead. The vibrant posture of the beginning of the game, however, trickled down the court of the Bologna gymnasium with every point by Defalco or Russell. This Wednesday, Brazil wanted to show itself strong in the fight for the title of the League of Nations. But, little by little, he saw the United States accelerate towards the semifinals. In 3 sets to 1, partial 20/25, 25/22, 25/23 and 25/17, the Americans overthrew the selection of Renan dal Zotto, who says goodbye to the competition.

Current champions, the Brazilians dreamed of a new achievement in the League. The erratic campaign of the first phase, however, gave indications that it would not be easy. Although it has shown strength in some moments in the competition, the selection has not been able to establish itself. With the defeat in the quarters, it is out of contention even for a place on the podium.

The United States are now waiting for their rival in the semifinals. The Americans will face the winner of the duel between Poland and Iran, which will take to the court this Thursday at 4 pm.

1 of 3 Christenson celebrates point in the game between Brazil and USA – Photo: Disclosure / FIVB Christenson celebrates point in the game between Brazil and USA – Photo: Disclosure / FIVB

1st set – Brazil imposes itself and takes the lead

Lucarelli broke out of the American blockade to open the account. Brazil started ahead under the command of the pointer, with 5/2 on the scoreboard. The will to go further was clear with each blow. In one of them, with Leal, the team opened 7/3. The United States then asked for time. They even threatened a reaction and closed the gap, but Brazil reached the first technical stop ahead: 12/9.

On court, no memory of that game in the qualifying phase. Even if the Americans didn’t play a bad game, the Brazilian team was firm. Bruninho, precise in the distribution, found the trio Lucarelli, Leal and Darlan to measure. The rivals even managed to reduce the difference by two points in the final stretch, forcing Renan’s timeout. Even so, Brazil confirmed the victory in the partial in 25/20 with a blow from Leal.

2nd set – USA react and draw game

The United States accelerated. On the return to the court, they took the lead at the beginning of the second set. With Ensing on the serve, the Americans opened 8/5. Renan stopped the game and tried to clean the house. But the game had indeed changed. Russell and Defalco made the rivals open 14/9 on the account.

2 of 3 Lucarelli attacks during Brazil vs United States – Photo: Disclosure / FIVB Lucarelli attacks during Brazil v United States – Photo: Disclosure / FIVB

Brazil, little by little, managed to return to the game. Still at a disadvantage, it’s true. But it started to bother me again. If it hadn’t been for the errors in the serve, he might have been able to fuel the reaction. With 21/16 against on the scoreboard, Renan stopped the match once again. Brazil threatened to seek once again. But a block out after Russell’s attack gave the partial final numbers: 25/22.

3rd set – USA take the lead at the end

Brazil wanted to get back in shape right at the beginning of the set. Lucão, who had replaced Isac in the previous partial, started as a starter. The selection opened 10/6 with a shot from Darlan. The serve, which had not entered the second set, returned to work. Brazil destabilized the rival pass and managed to open an advantage. But in an oversight, the US closed the gap to just one point: 14/13.

The tie came a little later, on 16/16, with an ace over Lucarelli. Brazil returned to the front, but the US did not take long to seek. Unlike previous sets, the balance was there. But the Americans took the lead with an attack by Jendryk, on 22/21. Shortly after, by force, in a dispute with the net, Defalco closed the set: 25/23

3 of 3 Darlan goes up to the net against Americans – Photo: Disclosure / FIVB Darlan goes up to the net against Americans – Photo: Disclosure / FIVB

4th set – Brazil rehearses reaction, but falls to the USA

But then everything went wrong. Unlike the other partials, Brazil was lost on the court. Right off the bat, 6/1 for Americans. Renan stopped, tried to hit the house, but nothing changed. She decided to take Darlan out and send Leal to the net exit, with Adriano on the pass. Still, the Americans opened 12/5 on the first technical stop.