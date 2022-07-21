Burger King launches promotion to celebrate National Cosplay Day

Announcement

In day July 21 celebrates the national cosplay day in Brazil, a common practice all over the world that moves the Geek environment and that became famous in the 90’s in the country, the Burger King once again he heard the voice of the public and in response to their wishes, he launched another challenge.

People who go to the chain’s restaurants dressed as their favorite characters will receive a discount on BK Milanesa 1.0, with a promotion valid only on July 21st. To participate, buying the sandwich for only R$12.90, all you have to do is go dressed up with your favorite cosplay at Burger King units throughout Brazil.

The campaign, created by Ginga, followed a trend on TikTok, in which users launched challenges such as “If BK notices me, I’ll go dressed as Eleven and buy a snack” or “If BK notices me, I’ll cosplay Tanjirono restaurant”. BK noticed, and now it’s time to deliver on promises. The action is valid throughout the national territory.

With this first action for National Cosplay Day, BK also has a special partnership with cosplayer, Cosmoon Venus, who has more than 940,000 followers on TikTok. The aim is to promote a meeting with members of the community in the stores, allowing the brand’s fans to meet with their friends and exchange experiences in the brand’s stores.

“Once again, Burger King listened and understood its consumers connected to the pop world and created a special action for Cosplay lovers. This is our first action and we want the public to find lots of fun and make our stores a meeting point”, explains Juliana Cury, Marketing and Innovation Director at BK Brasil, master franchisee of the Burger King® and Popeyes® brands in the country. .

