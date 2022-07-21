Caixa releases PIS/Pasep allowance; check out how to know if you are entitled

More than 10 million people have values ​​of up to R$3 thousand to be redeemed in the fund

Pixabay/Creative Commons

People who worked at least 30 days with a formal contract will be able to withdraw values



THE Federal Savings Bank released the money from PIS/Pasep concerning birthday and extraordinary withdrawals. According to the Ministry of Labor, around 10 million people are entitled to withdraw amounts, which can reach up to more than BRL 3,000 for those who let them accumulate in 2019 and 2020. at least 30 days in 2019 or 2020 with a formal contract and have received an average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages; it is also necessary to be enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least 5 years. Another important point is to have your employee’s data updated in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS/eSocial). Anyone who meets all the requirements can get the money until December 29th. The 2020 PIS can reach R$1,212, and the 2019 PIS to R$1,100, according to the minimum wages of those years, and the amount will depend on the months in which the worker had the formal contract. It is possible to check if you are entitled and the amount to be received in the allowance in the Digital Work Card application.

Payments can be withdrawn via checking or savings account at Caixa, digital savings or withdrawn in person. Cash can be withdrawn from the Caixa current or savings account with a magnetic card and identification document at Caixa branches, lottery houses, electronic terminals and Caixa Aqui correspondents. If the beneficiary receives through digital savings, he can move the amount in the Caixa Tem app. Using the Citizen Card, it is possible to withdraw cash at self-service terminals, lottery shops and Caixa Aqui stations, as long as you have the password and comply with the payment schedule. At agencies and in-person service desks, it is necessary to bring the official identification document with photo and the PIS number. This number can be checked on the Meu INSS website, through the Cnis (National Social Information Registry), on the FGTS application and on the Caixa Trabalhador application.