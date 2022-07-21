Canadian Nutrien buys Casa do Adubo stores and distribution network

Casa do Adubo was purchased by Nutrien. Credit: Google Street View/Reproduction

The Canadian Nutrien announced this Wednesday (20) the agreement to acquire the Brazilian retail company Casa do Adubo. The acquisition includes 39 stores, under the Casa do Adubo brand, and 10 redistribution units, under the Agrodistribuidor Casal brand, in the states of Acre, Bahia, Espírito Santo, Maranhão, Mato Grosso, Minas Gerais, Pará, Rio de Janeiro, Rondônia , São Paulo and Tocantins. According to the company, the transaction supports the multinational’s growth strategy in Brazil. “The acquisition of Casa do Adubo is expected to boost the company’s sales by approximately US$400 million, increasing Nutrien’s sales in Latin America to approximately US$2.2 billion,” the company said in a note to the market.

Upon completion of the Casa do Adubo acquisition, Nutrien expects to exceed the target of US$100 million of adjusted EBITDA in Brazil by 2023. “The acquisition expands our presence in Brazil from five states to 13, and will allow us to support farmers in a from key regions of the world that will be increasingly important in sustaining production growth, especially with today’s global food insecurity challenges,” says Ken Seitz, interim CEO of Nutrien.

“Our team in Brazil has successfully delivered five transactions since 2020. We expect the integration of Casa do Adubo to further enhance our ability to provide turnkey solutions to customers across Latin America, while generating quality gains in this area. growing market”.

The transaction is pending approval from Brazil’s Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE). Upon approval and completion of the acquisition, Nutrien will have 180 commercial units in Latin America, including stores, experience centers; and five industrial plants and four fertilizer mixers.

Additionally, Nutrien will have more than 3,500 employees in the region, with more than 700 specialized consultants serving farmers in Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay. “I am very happy to be able to count on the competence and reputation that Casa do Adubo has built over these years, for presenting a solid financial performance, attracting the best talents and offering quality products and services”, says André Dias, president Nutrien for Latin America.

“With this acquisition, we will further strengthen our presence in the region to serve farmers with simple, agile solutions that help feed the world sustainably.”

With information from the consultancy.

